Publishers decry challenges posed by piracy, publishing costs

Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA), yesterday lamented the debilitating effect of piracy in the country, noting that book pirates control more than 70 per cent of publishing business in Nigeria. The association also lamented the high cost of printing and publishing materials, which it said was responsible for the high cost of books in the country.

The National Vice President of NPA, South East Zone, Mr. Jessy Odu; Chairman Local Organizing Committee (LOC), Chief Austin Onwubiko, and a member of the association, Mr. Chinedum Oformata, made the disclosure when members of the LOC of the forthcoming National Conference/ Annual General meeting of the association briefed journalists in Enugu.

The association appealed to the federal government to revitalize the Nigeria Newsprint Manufacturing Company, Oku- Iboku, Akwa-Ibom state to help reduce the exorbitant cost of printing papers currently being imported by publishers.

The Association also said they are collaborating with the Nigeria Copyright Commission to tackle the challenge of piracy but stressed that a lot need to be done by government to stem the tide. “The most potent challenge we are facing as pub-lishers is piracy, and this hydra-headed monster has taken a dangerous dimension as we face not only local but also international pirates. “Some unscrupulous persons sell titles of publishers to Chinese, Indonesian and other foreign publishers who mass produce at cheaper cost and ship into the country. “Pirates have taken over more than 70 per cent of the business of publishers in Nigeria. Unfortunately, the government has not done much to stop it.

The pirated works come in through the ports down to warehouses in Lagos, Aba, Onitsha, Ibadan and other cities in Nigeria,” Odu lamented. Earlier, the Chairman of the LOC of the forthcoming NPA annual conference, Chief Onwubiko, who is also the MD/CEO of Africana First publishers said the theme of this year’s conference is “Re-strategizing to strengthen the Nigerian Publishing Industry to meet future challenges”.

He said that Prof. Bankole Sodipo of Babcock University is the guest speaker for the occasion, while Prof. Joy Ezeilo would chair the event billed for 3rd-4th December 2020 at Enugu. Chief Onwuniko said that stakeholders in the publishing industry including; Federal Ministry of Education, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), TETFUND, State Commissioners for Education, SUBEBS, Nigeria Copyright Commission and Vice Chancellors of Universities would attend the event.

