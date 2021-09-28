Publishers unite on challenges of publishing industry

TASK

Faced with the challenges confronting book publishing in the country, members of the Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA) for the umpteenth beamed it’s searchlight on how to tackle the menace of piracy, cost of printing and publishing materials, among others

NPA: Tertiary institutions, schools to teach in indigenous languages

NCC working with publishers to tackle piracy – DG

Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU Again, for the second time in nine months, book publishers, under the umbrella of the Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA), last week, returned to Enugu, the Coal City State to beam a searchlight on the challenges bedeviling the sector with a view to charting a new dawn that will usher in a formidable direction for book publishing industry and education sector of the country. In December 2020, members of the association had for two days converged on Enugu, the capital of Enugu State for their 55th Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM). During the conference, they brainstormed on challenges facing book publishing and education in Nigeria, and how to mitigate the challenges and offer solutions that would enhance the development of the industry . This time, it was a reception and honour of their own; the President, Mr. Uchenna Cyril Anioke, a former Commissioner for Youth and Sports and former Chairman of Awgu Local Government Area in Enugu State and other executive members of the association. But, beyond the rhetoric of reception, the gathering, which as usual turned out to be an intellectual harvest of sorts, took stock of affairs of NPA and the various challenges inhibiting publishing industry in particular and education in general as it concerns Nigeria. The theme of the reception: “You are dead without books.” Other challenges confronting the sector that also resonated during the event include poor reading culture, piracy, high cost of publishing, as well as dwindling fortunes of teaching and learning in the country. Setting the tone of the discourse, Anioke, however, frowned at the challenges posed by the use of English as the official language, and a medium of teaching and learning, to the development and growth of education in Nigeria. Therefore, he called on the Federal Government to initiate a policy that will make the nation’s tertiary institutions teach science, medicine, engineering and other courses in local languages. This is even as the Director-General Nigerian of Copyright Commission (NCC), Dr. John Asein, who shared similar sentiments, said that the agency had been working with publishers to address the challenges of piracy in the country. According to NPA President, teaching students in Nigerian universities, polytechnics, colleges and research institutes in their local languages would help to address the current technological and scientific challenges facing the country and fast-track human and infrastructural development of the country. This, he stressed, has been what publishers’ association had been intensifying and driving so as to encourage and inspire authors to produce books in Nigerian indigenous languages for use in schools. Anioke further explained: “When the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) was at Enugu recently, I told him of the urgent need for the nation’s university system to emulate countries such as North Korea, India, Germany, China, Japan, South Korea, Turkey and many others, which produced medical doctors, engineers and scientists in their universities and colleges teaching them in their local languages. “Beyond the few primary and secondary schools where pupils are taught how to read and write in Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo, nothing else is being taught to our students in their indigenous languages. “We do not have any book written in Igbo language apart from the primary grammar. We can’t produce a doctor, an engineer or a computer scientist using our indigenous language. Look at North Korea, they don’t speak English or any other foreign language, but they have the best ballistic missiles you can think of. “Also, look at China, India, Germany, Japan; the best machines we use today are from Germany, China and Japan, but they don’t speak or teach their students in any foreign language. “Until Nigeria begins to teach and learn in indigenous languages, our development will be far behind. Let science, medical, computer and all the courses in our tertiary institutions be taught in indigenous languages. That is when we will begin to hide our secrets. This is what publishers want to drive. We can encourage authors to produce such books. It will help us develop.” The association, which also frowned and decried the high cost of printing and publishing materials, as well as the debilitating effect of piracy in the country, noted that book pirates had over the years dominated publishing business in Nigeria, thereby inhibiting the growth of the industry. Dignitaries at the event from various sectors of the economy were former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu; Hon. Tobi Okechukwu, representing

Aninri/Awgu/Oji River federal constituency and his counterpart, Hon. Dennis Oguerinwa Amadi, representing Udi/Ezeagu federal constituency; authors, publishers and NPA present and past officials, including the Executive Secretary, Emmanuel Abimbola; former NPA President, Gbedega Adebayo, National Vice President (North), Alhaji Tahir Abdulazeez; Director-General of Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) John Asein, among others. On the challenges facing the industry, the NCC Director- General, added: “We are very much aware of the challenges the publishers face in Nigeria from the cost of printing, to the book chain; the problems of distribution to the challenges from pirates, to the discordance between the publishers and booksellers and printers. “What we are doing is to build that partnership. In fact, we have what we described as a quartet of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, Nigerian Publishers Association, Nigerian Booksellers Association and the Chartered Institute of Printers, working together to harness the potential of the book industry in the country. “With those four working together, we can begin to look at the problems of book industry from the very beginning which is authorship and the very end which is the sales to the consumer out there.” Also, Gbadega Adedapo, the Executive Member International Publishers Association, and immediate President of NPA, lauded Anioke for sustaining the programmes of the past administration, saying: “We have been shouting that piracy is causing a lot of crises and disunity among the sector players so that the trust of authors in the publishers is shaking because of the menace of the pirates.” He added: “You can see that we have the Director-General of the Copyright Commission on board, and since he came on board, the Commission has been working tirelessly to burst the den of the pirates. And, going by his achievements so far, at least we have already begun to see the positive side of the industry.” Adedapo, however, pointed out that the association had presented a bill to the National Assembly to tackle some of the challenges facing the industry through legislation. “With the Bill already transmitted to the National Assembly, we are now begging the government and the National Assembly to pass this as soon as possible. So, if indeed we can achieve this, it is going to change the face of the book publishing business in the country,” he noted. Meanwhile, Senator Ekweremadu, who lauded Anioke’s accomplishments and described him as a man of many parts, promised the publishers of his readiness to support the Copyright Commission and the publishing industry with the necessary push to realise the passage of the new Copyright Bill. Ekweremadu, an author who also autographed one of his books, titled: “Who Will Love My County: Ideas for Building the Nigeria of Our Dreams,” presented copies of his books to the delegates. In his remarks, Oguerinwa also expressed determination to assist the National President and the association in all areas of its development. Asein, who also expressed confidence in the leadership of Anioke, stated: “I believe that his tenure as the president of the Nigerian Publishers Association will bring a new lease of life to publishing industry and we have seen that already starting at this event.” Earlier, the Chairman and co-Chairman of the event, Mr. Kevin Ejiofor and Prof. Joy Ezeilo challenged the National President and his team to strive hard to do more to contribute to the growth of the association, book publishing industry and advancement of society. Anioke, a doctoral candidate of Enugu State University of Technology (ESUT), has authored three books – Phonics, The Missing Flute and Moonlight story of Nigeria, as well as published one journal article and 23 academic papers in reputable journals.

