Puffed sleeves: The allseason trendy

Puffed sleeves is one trend that always

finds its way back in every

fashion season.

Because fashion lovers love to be

extra with their style, the extra-large silhouette

of this sleeve is everything.

It is not only chic and classy, it gets the

desired attention.

Puffed sleeves are popular demand for

couture designers.

Aside being a great casual and formal

wear option, big sleeves or balloon sleeve

dresses are also another perfect evening

dress choice.

Its a style that one can hardly resist. Female

celebrities like, Toyin Lawani, Toke

Makinwa, Nancy Isime, Lilian Afegbai, are

fast making these sleeves a staple in their

wardrobe.

Let the photos of these celebrities tickle

your fashion ideas for the festive season.

