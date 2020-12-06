Puffed sleeves: The allseason trendy

Puffed sleeves is one trend that always
finds its way back in every
fashion season.
Because fashion lovers love to be
extra with their style, the extra-large silhouette
of this sleeve is everything.
It is not only chic and classy, it gets the
desired attention.
Puffed sleeves are popular demand for
couture designers.
Aside being a great casual and formal
wear option, big sleeves or balloon sleeve
dresses are also another perfect evening
dress choice.
Its a style that one can hardly resist. Female
celebrities like, Toyin Lawani, Toke
Makinwa, Nancy Isime, Lilian Afegbai, are
fast making these sleeves a staple in their
wardrobe.
Let the photos of these celebrities tickle
your fashion ideas for the festive season.