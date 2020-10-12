Sports

Pulev: Joshua fight will take place on Dec 12

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Kubrat Pulev will fight champion Anthony Joshua in a world heavyweight title bout in London on December 12, the Bulgarian claims.
Briton Joshua was originally scheduled to fight Pulev, 39, on 20 June but it was postponed because of coronavirus.
“It’s official: Pulev vs. Joshua on 12 December in London,” Pulev posted on his official website on Monday, reports the BBC.
“There is no way back, no postponement, no rescheduling! Let the better one win!” he added on Facebook.
Joshua, 30, beat Andy Ruiz to regain the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia in December.
Pulev, the IBF’s mandatory challenger, said both fighters have signed their contracts for the fight.
Pulev has been waiting for a chance to face Joshua for almost three years after a shoulder injury forced him out of their planned world title bout in October 2017.
It is not clear if the fight will be behind closed doors because of Covid-19 restrictions.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Championship: Brentford beat Swansea to reach play-off final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brentford overturned a first-leg deficit to beat Swansea City 3-2 on aggregate and book their spot in the Championship play-off final at Wembley. Ollie Watkins’ composed finish in the 11th minute levelled the semi-final on aggregate, and a header from Emiliano Marcondes put the Bees ahead in the tie four minutes later. Bryan Mbeumo […]
Sports

Saka targets another win over Leicester City

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Bukayo Saka is excited about Arsenal’s win over Wolverhampton Wanderers but has turned his attention to the next game against Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi’s Leicester City.   Saka produced a man of the match performance as he helped the Gunner secured their fourth consecutive win under Mikel Arteta.   The youngster celebrated his new […]
Sports

CAF gives August 31 deadline for FAs to submit Inter-Club teams

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

Confederation of African Football has given an August 31 deadline for its federations to submit their representatives for the inter-club competitions – the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.   According to information obtained from CAF website, the decision was in line with CAF’s decision to start both competitions in October. So far, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: