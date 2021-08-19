PUMA unveils bold clubs’ third kits

PUMA has unveiled 10 progressive and refreshing new kit designs for 10 of their top European clubs in a special digital launch event ‘The Show’ streamed on PUMA’s YouTube channel on August 18.

To launch the bold new re-interpretations of the clubs’ Third kits, PUMA presented ‘The Show’ hosted by renowned football journalist Kelly Somers. ‘The Show’ gave fans an exclusive first look at AC Milan, Manchester City, Valencia C.F, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Olympique de Marseille, Stade Rennais F.C., Shakhtar Donetsk, Fenerbahçe, Krasnodar and PSV Eindhoven’s new jerseys to be worn in their 2021/22 cup competitions. ‘The Show’, also featured special appearances from the clubs’ star players including Olivier Giroud, Fernandinho, Dimitri Payet, Esme Morgan, Laura Giuliani, Yunus Musah, and many more.

Fans had the opportunity to win each jersey interactively throughout the show and Kelly was joined by Senior Product Line Manager Yannick Maspimby and Senior Graphic Designer Ulrich Planer to give insight into the inspiration behind the jerseys, rounding out an action-packed show.

As part of the brand’s Faster Football movement, PUMA aims to push boundaries, innovate, and bring new fresh products to football. The new Third kits create fearless new expressions of each club’s identity and challenge tradition by reimagining conventional football kits in a brand-new approach that merges football and streetwear culture.

On each jersey the club’s badge has been repositioned and placed on the back of the jersey beneath the collar. Select jerseys complement this with an innovative use of the club’s crest as a tonal repeat graphic embossed into the fabric of the jerseys. The most eye-catching feature of the jerseys is the placement at the heart, of the club’s name emblazed across the front of the jersey in each clubs’ bespoke font, with the PUMA cat centrally positioned to add balance to the visionary design.

Driven by PUMA’s brand DNA to be brave, the new designs defy convention, taking inspiration from other sports and key streetwear and fashion trends.

“Our aim was to challenge traditional football jersey design. We wanted to look at the kits through a new lens and push the boundaries as far as possible. It is easy to play safe, but we want to change perceptions of a conventional football jersey”, said Carl Tuffley, Senior Head of Design Manager Teamsport. “The Third kits are an opportunity to be bold, so we wanted to reenergize these jerseys and take a new direction. To mark this special multi-kit launch, we also wanted to unveil all 10 kits in an innovative way by giving fans exclusive content, access to star players of the clubs and win jerseys all in one show.”

The new Third jerseys combine 100% recycled polyester with advanced PUMA dryCELL thermoregulation technology to ensure uncompromising fit and mobility, keeping athletes dry and comfortable. The jersey integrates an ultra-light jacquard structure into the back of the jersey to enhance breathability during intense performance. PUMA has also utilized an innovative Dope Dye manufacturing process to drastically reduce the amount of water and dye used during production, to further their goals of creating more sustainable products.

