PUMA: We’re official AFN equipment sponsors

Sportswear manufacturer, PUMA, insists it is the official equipment and sportswear sponsors of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria following reports that due process was not followed in the signing of the agreement.
In a letter to Olamide George, the vice president of the AFN and signed by Dr Martin Benda, its General Counsel, PUMA says the sponsoring and licensing agreement was signed on July 24,2019.
The company revealed that Engr Ibrahim Gusau, President of the AFN and Mr Sunday Adeleye, the former Technical Director of the federation signed on behalf of the federation.
PUMA also confirmed it has ”fulfiled its payment obligations towards the AFN till date’.
The company also confirmed Dynamic Sporting Solutions Nigeria Limited, a company owned by Sunday Adeleye who was recalled as the representative of the athletes on the board of the AFN last year was the ‘nominated bank account’ which received the payment made for the AFN as the ‘authorized recipient’.
When contacted, AFN Secretary General, Prince Adisa Beyioku, says he is not aware of any contractual agreement between the AFN and PUMA.
‘I am the Chief Administrative and Chief Accounting Officer of the AFN as contained in the AFN constitution (2017 as amended),article 8.7.1 and article 4.4.2 of the 2017 Code of Governance as referenced by the AFN constitution in article 8.7.1. I am not aware there is any contractual agreement between the AFN and PUMA. It was not stated in the hand-over notes submitted by my predecessor, Elijah Ademu who was AFN Secretary General at the time the contract was purportedly signed,’ revealed Beyioku who expressed surprise that PUMA could sign a contractual agreement with a World Athletics member federation without the signature of its chief administrative and accounting officer.

Meanwhile, Prince Adeniyi Beyioku is the substantive secretary general of the AFN, according to Engr Ibrahim Gusau who was reinstated as president of the federation by the Federal High Court in Abuja last month.

Gusau, in a sworn affidavit he deposed to support his originating summons against the FMYSD and three others affirmed Prince Beyioku, the third defendant in the case as the AFN Secretary General.

‘The third defendant is a civil servant, a staff of the second defendant and Secretary General of the AFN,’ he wrote in the originating summons he swore to on February 6,2020 at the registry division of the Federal High court, Abuja division.

The AFN president had erroneously failed to recognise Prince Beyioku as the AFN Secretary General last month when he (Beyioku) was posted to the federation as the new chief administrative and accounting officer in accordance with article 8.7.1 of the AFN constitution (2017 as amended) and 2017 Code of Governance as referenced by article 8.7.1 of the AFN constitution.

