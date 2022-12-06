Punishing errant motorcyclists, defying emotions

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has launched a new policy that authorises its officials to impound motorcycles operating on highways and crush them immediately. CALEB ONWE reports

Okada ban

The ban on the use of motorcycles as a means of commuting within the city of Abuja is not new. It began in October 2006 when the the Minister, Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, announced it as part of the reforms of the transport system. Before then, motorcyclists plied all routes and criss crossed the highways at random and competed with the taxis for patronage.

The crackdown on the motorbikes was for two main reasons: Accident rates involving commercial motorcyclists very high and the authorities have also become increasingly frustrated with the number of motorcycles being used as getaway vehicles in armed robberies across the city.

Although the ban was greeted with a lot of criticisms and pessimism, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) stuck to its guns and everyone including the cyclists and commuters adjusted their movements to the new order.

However, after el-Rufai’s tenure there was a lull in enforcing the order and the motorcyclists bounced back to business. In fact, it would appear that subsequent administrations in the Federal Capital Territory granted them concessions to operate within housing estates and on routes leading to remote areas of the city. Sixteen years after they were banned from the Abuja Municipal Area Coubcil (AMAC), the bikers are now fully back to challenge the order.

They are now engaged in a running battle with the FCDA which has set up a special task force comprising officials of the Directorate of Road Traffic Service (DRTS) and law enforcement agencies, to tackle the challenge. For several months, the task force has been raiding the illegal parks of the motorcyclists and impounding their bikes. Sometimes, these seized bikes are released to their owners after the payment of fines, but not anymore.

They are now to be impounded and crushed immediately to deter others from riding motorcycles in the city.

New policy

A member of the taskforce who spoke on the condition of anonymity expressed frustration that the motorcyclists popularly called Okada riders, appear not ready to obey the law. “The implementation of this new policy was as a result of their refusal to comply with the restrictions that was made to control their operation.

“Can you imagine that the very day the Director of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTs) went to Durumi to consult with the Okada riders Union, to warn them to operate within the areas the law permits them.

As soon as we were leaving there, the same people disobeyed and still came to ride their bikes against the traffic in Area 1 roundabout “, he lamented. Inside Abuja gathered that it was the daring attitude of these riders and their flagrant disobedience to regulations that angered the authorities to start implementation of the “impound and instantly crush” policy.

On two different occasions, both at Durumi and Area 1 Districts, not even the tears from owners of the bikes and sympathy from passersby could stop the steaming angry bulldozer from descending heavily on the already impounded bikes.

Helplessness of tears

At Area 1 roundabout, the owners and riders of the impounded bikes, had gathered afar off, thinking that their display of emotions was going to prevail over the legal stance of the task force.

Probably, they never believed that the order to impound and immediately destroying their only means of livelihood was possible. Even when the bulldozer arrived the scene, the already distraught citizens, were still in doubt as to what the mission was. It was when the bulldozer moved very close to the already assembled and demobilized bikes and started crushing them that it dawned on that that the government meant business.

Frustration and anger

Some members of the enforcement team have expressed displeasure over government’s rather lukewarm approach to the issue in recent years. Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello, some claimed, had refused to make a pronouncement to completely ban the operation of the commercial motorcycles in Abuja, even with the grave danger it portends to national security.

Inside Abuja learnt that many relevant security intelligence reports had been submitted to the Minister, suggesting that Okada riders have become a nuisance, which a capital city like Abuja should not tolerate. It was however, confirmed that the Minister has directed the taskforce to mop up the bikes in all the restricted areas.

As part of measures to tackling the menace, FCTA recently expanded it’s ban on the operations of commercial motorcycles in some parts of the city centre, but the operators especially within Durumi and Lugbe have continued to defy the rules and regulations.

Supreme sacrifice

The impound and crush policy, came barely one month after one of the newly recruited male officers of the Department of Road Traffic Services ( DRTS) “between 25-30 years old” was brutally killed, by okada operators while on official duties around Area 3 in the Garki District of Abuja.

Secretary, FCT Transportation Secretariat, Abdullahi Candido, said that the operation will be a continuous one, as the operators have refused to abide by the rules. “The FCTA will now be more determined than before, because of the security and maintenance of the plan of the city, so we can have good city that all Nigerians will be proud of.

“This is a developing city that is guided by planned policies of government, which we must not allow any lawless person to set backward.” Since the new policy implementation commenced, over 400 bikes have been impounded and also destroyed,” he said. Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, noted that okada operations in Abuja have become a serious security threat.

Attah recalled that just three weeks ago around the same area, a personnel of the DRTS was stabbed and killed by the Okada riders. “One of us was badly injured in the neck, but thank God he is stable while recuperating. Durumi that is very notorious for their activities is prohibited for them to be operating there, and the Minister is extremely grateful to all agencies involved in the exercise.

“We are assuring that we keep putting in our best to ensure that this city is very safe,” he said. Since the new policy implementation commenced, over 400 bikes have been impounded and also destroyed.

While members of the public have described the new measures as being too harsh and draconian, agents of government have argued that retribution for infringement on laws can never be palatable and cheering.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...