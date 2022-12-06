Inside Abuja

Punishing errant motorcyclists, defying emotions

Posted on Author CALEB ONWE reports Comment(0)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has launched a new policy that authorises its officials to impound motorcycles operating on highways and crush them immediately. CALEB ONWE reports

 

Okada ban

The ban on the use of motorcycles as a means of commuting within the city of Abuja is not new. It began in October 2006 when the the Minister, Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, announced it as part of the reforms of the transport system. Before then, motorcyclists plied all routes and criss crossed the highways at random and competed with the taxis for patronage.

 

The crackdown on the motorbikes was for two main reasons: Accident rates involving commercial motorcyclists very high and the authorities have also become increasingly frustrated with the number of motorcycles being used as getaway vehicles in armed robberies across the city.

Although the ban was greeted with a lot of criticisms and pessimism, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) stuck to its guns and everyone including the cyclists and commuters adjusted their movements to the new order.

However, after el-Rufai’s tenure there was a lull in enforcing the order and the motorcyclists bounced back to business. In fact, it would appear that subsequent administrations in the Federal Capital Territory granted them concessions to operate within housing estates and on routes leading to remote areas of the city. Sixteen years after they were banned from the Abuja Municipal Area Coubcil (AMAC), the bikers are now fully back to challenge the order.

They are now engaged in a running battle with the FCDA which has set up a special task force comprising officials of the Directorate of Road Traffic Service (DRTS) and law enforcement agencies, to tackle the challenge. For several months, the task force has been raiding the illegal parks of the motorcyclists and impounding their bikes. Sometimes, these seized bikes are released to their owners after the payment of fines, but not anymore.

They are now to be impounded and crushed immediately to deter others from riding motorcycles in the city.

New policy

A member of the taskforce who spoke on the condition of anonymity expressed frustration that the motorcyclists popularly called Okada riders, appear not ready to obey the law. “The implementation of this new policy was as a result of their refusal to comply with the restrictions that was made to control their    operation.

“Can you imagine that the very day the Director of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTs) went to Durumi to consult with the Okada riders Union, to warn them to operate within the areas the law permits them.

As soon as we were leaving there, the same people disobeyed and still came to ride their bikes against the traffic in Area 1 roundabout “, he lamented. Inside Abuja gathered that it was the daring attitude of these riders and their flagrant disobedience to regulations that angered the authorities to start implementation of the “impound and instantly crush” policy.

On two different occasions, both at Durumi and Area 1 Districts, not even the tears from owners of the bikes and sympathy from passersby could stop the steaming angry bulldozer from descending heavily on the already impounded bikes.

Helplessness of tears

At Area 1 roundabout, the owners and riders of the impounded bikes, had gathered afar off, thinking that their display of emotions was going to prevail over the legal stance of the task force.

Probably, they never believed that the order to impound and immediately destroying their only means of livelihood was possible. Even when the bulldozer arrived the scene, the already distraught citizens, were still in doubt as to what the mission was. It was when the bulldozer moved very close to the already assembled and demobilized bikes and started crushing them that it dawned on that that the government meant business.

Frustration and anger

Some members of the enforcement team have expressed displeasure over government’s rather lukewarm approach to the issue in recent years. Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello, some claimed, had refused to make a pronouncement to completely ban the operation of the commercial motorcycles in Abuja, even with the grave danger it portends to national security.

Inside Abuja learnt that many relevant security intelligence reports had been submitted to the Minister, suggesting that Okada riders have become a nuisance, which a capital city like Abuja should not tolerate. It was however, confirmed that the Minister has directed the taskforce to mop up the bikes in all the restricted areas.

As part of measures to tackling the menace, FCTA recently expanded it’s ban on the operations of commercial motorcycles in some parts of the city centre, but the operators especially within Durumi and Lugbe have continued to defy the rules and regulations.

Supreme sacrifice

The impound and crush policy, came barely one month after one of the newly recruited male officers of the Department of Road Traffic Services ( DRTS) “between 25-30 years old” was brutally killed, by okada operators while on official duties around Area 3 in the Garki District of Abuja.

Secretary, FCT Transportation Secretariat, Abdullahi Candido, said that the operation will be a continuous one, as the operators have  refused to abide by the rules. “The FCTA will now be more determined than before, because of the security and maintenance of the plan of the city, so we can have good city that all Nigerians will be proud of.

“This is a developing city that is guided by planned policies of government, which we must not allow any lawless person to set backward.” Since the new policy implementation commenced, over 400 bikes have been impounded and also destroyed,” he said. Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, noted that okada operations in Abuja have become a serious security threat.

Attah recalled that just three weeks ago around the same area, a personnel of the DRTS was stabbed and killed by the Okada riders. “One of us was badly injured in the neck, but thank God he is stable while recuperating. Durumi that is very notorious for their activities is prohibited for them to be operating there, and the Minister is extremely grateful to all agencies involved in the exercise.

“We are assuring that we keep putting in our best to ensure that this city is very safe,” he said. Since the new policy implementation commenced, over 400 bikes have been impounded and also destroyed.

While members of the public have described the new measures as being too harsh and draconian, agents of government have argued that retribution for infringement on laws can never be palatable and cheering.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Inside Abuja

Ex-Senate President blames desperate politicians, northern govs for insecurity

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Ex-Senate President Ameh Ebute, has blamed “desperate politicians and power-seekers” for the security challenges facing the country. He also accused some northern governors of sponsoring the terror attacks in the North. The lawyer in his Christmas message yesterday noted that the desperate politicians were bent on destabilising the government for selfish reasons. This came days […]
Inside Abuja

Soothing the bruised hearts of demolition victims

Posted on Author CALEB ONWE

Last week, the Department of Reforms Coordination and Service Improvement, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) organised a Town Hall meeting on Resettlement and Compensation Matters. CALEB ONWE reports.   In recent weeks, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has relaunched its programme of demolition of illegal structures in selected communities.   The renewed demolition exercise […]
Education Inside Abuja

Undying passion for curbing brain drain in healthcare

Posted on Author REGINA OTOKPA reports

As Nigerians continue to seek ways to address the worrisome trend in medical tourism among the rich and powerful elite, some individuals are also seeking ways to keep Nigerian health professionals in the country. REGINA OTOKPA reports   Health they say is wealth, but the number of persons who can afford or access quality healthcare […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica