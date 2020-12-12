Pupil tops Twitter trends after breaking school rules

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment a primary school pupil moved from one line to another after she was called out for all offences in school. The video showed that the primary school pupil identified as Bridget Bema was apparently guilty of breaking all the rules in her school.

The pupil had gathered outside for morning devotion when their teacher brought out a list to punish all offenders. Bridget however, kept on moving from one line to another as her name was continuously mentioned in all the lists of rule breakers in the school. The video has left social media users in split as to the Bridget’s notoriety with many sharing similar experience of how they were serial offenders in school while growing up.

