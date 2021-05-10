Law

‘Pupilage inspired professionalism in my law career’

Grace Ibukunoluwa Aborisade hails from Saki West Local Government Area of Oyo State. Aborisade, who obtained her LL.B at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife and attended Bagauda Law School Campus in Kano, was called to Bar in 2017. She told JOHN CHIKEZIE how her journey into the law profession began

 

Background

 

I am Grace Ibukunoluwa Aborisade, an indigene of Oyo State, Saki West and Ekiti State by marriage. I graduated from the great citadel of learning, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, where I obtained my LL.B and thereafter proceeded to Kano Law School, Bagauda. I was called to Bar in 2017. Presently, I’m rounding off my LL.M program at the University of Ibadan.

 

Why Law?

 

While growing up, I had this childhood fantasy of becoming a Nurse majorly because of the uniform. But as God would have it and because of my disdain for mathematics and other subjects that involve calculation, I opted for Art class.

 

At the point of choosing my course of study, I had the desire and passion (due to the alarming divorce rate) to be a marriage counsellor or to get any platform, whatsoever, to help restore peace in broken homes. Law was the only course I could think of, at the time, to give me the strong foundation and platform I needed.

 

Pupilage and Specialization

 

I had my pupilage at Kwara State, Ministry of Justice (Office of Public Defender) immediately after my call to Bar. It was highly interesting, though I suffered nerves the very first time I appeared in court. I learnt so much in the course of my pupilage and till today, the foundation is still of great assistance to my career.

 

Talking about my area of practice, I would say I am relatively into almost all aspects of law. However, I have special interest in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) as it relates to family law and divorce proceedings. This prompted me to go for a course in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and further volunteered with the Oyo State Multi-door Courthouse immediately after my youth service.

 

Nigerian judiciary

The judiciary as the third arm of government is made up of various systems of courts from the customary court to the Supreme Court, the highest in the country. Black’s law dictionary defines judiciary as “the branch of government responsible for interpreting the laws and administering justice. A system of courts. A body of judges”.

From the foregoing, the judiciary is simply saddled with the responsibility of interpreting  the law towards the administration and dispensation of justice.

 

 

There is a common saying that judiciary is the last hope of the common man, hope of the hopeless and upholder of the law. However, over the years and even in recent times, the performance of the judiciary, as to dispensation of justice, has been declining due to corruption and some other factors such as unnecessary adjournments, delay in disposal of cases (apologies to our Judges/Justices).

 

The judiciary faces a backlog of cases, some of which are intentionally frustrated, delayed and abandoned. Corruption as one of the challenges faced by the judiciary has been generally defined as the abuse of public office for private gain. In Nigeria, the practice of corruption is prevalent   among judges. It is an epidemic within the judiciary. It is equally common among court registrars who will seize any opportunity to extort money from both lawyers and litigants to perform their duties.

 

There are several cases of judges who have been accused of receiving bribes and other favours in the course of adjudicating high profile cases such as election petitions and other corruption cases.

 

All of these have made judicial decisions uncertain and questionable. Judicial officers should be properly screened to ensure that only those of unquestionable character and integrity are appointed, they should abstain totally from political parties to avoid undue influence and the National Judicial Council (NJC) should be stern in disciplining erring judges.

 

Implications of separation in lieu of divorce

 

Separation is totally different from divorce. Separation is simply living apart from your spouse and no longer acting as a married couple. However, the marriage still subsists until the court pronounces the dissolution of that marriage. And while the marriage still subsist, none of the parties is allowed under the law to remarry because it may lead to commission of criminal offence known as bigamy which is punishable under the law.

 

Therefore, it is pertinent that parties must end a marriage following the due process of law before entering another one. After the conclusion of trial and the court is satisfied upon the grounds presented by the petitioner that the marriage has broken down irretrievably, the court may grant a decree of dissolution of marriage in two stages, namely: decree nisi and decree absolute.

 

A decree nisi is for a period of 3 months after which it may be made absolute. There are however exceptions: where there is a valid appeal against a decree nisi, it will not become absolute except at the expiration of a period of 28 days from the day on which the appeal is determined; and where there are children  of the marriage in the age of 16 at the date of the decree nisi, the decree shall not become absolute unless the court is satisfied that proper arrangements have been made for their welfare. Where a decree nisi has become absolute, the marriage is deemed to have lawfully ended and parties to the marriage may remarry again.

 

Child incarceration and juvenile justice

 

Let me state unequivocally that children in adult prisons are more susceptible to criminal activities. Children are younger and weaker than adults and should not be sentenced and sent to adult prisons. Adult prisoners see them as prey and target them.

 

Many juveniles are young and lack the maturity to handle adult prisons and all that come with it. They might lose hope in ever becoming anything but a criminal. The truth is that their brains are not fully developed yet, and adult prisons may cause many adverse effects on their mental health. Once they go through adult prisons, they are subjected to unspeakable atrocities and return to the society as hardened criminals.

 

The idea of incarcerating children in adult prisons, which is not unusual in many prisons across Nigeria, is self destructive and defeating. It causes more damage than correction and rehabilitation.

 

It is totally wrong and violates both the convention in the rights of the child and child rights law which excludes child offenders from punishment. It is however disheartening and sad the Nigeria is performing far below expectations. It should be noted that child offender of today are adults of tomorrow, hence the urgent need to preserve, reform and rehabilitate them today.

 

A system that refuses to rehabilitate the youth is time bomb waiting to explode. Nigerian justice system need to understand the fact that youths under the age of 18 are fundamentally different from adults and should be sent to institutions that will rehabilitate them not destroy them further

