‘Pupilage spurred my interest in civil litigation’

Oluwatosin Opeyemi Adepitan is an alumnus of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State. Adepitan who was called to Bar in December 2017 also attended Augustine Nnamani Law School Campus in Enugu. She shared her experience in the legal profession with JOHN CHIKEZIE

Background

My name is Oluwatosin Opeyemi Adepitan. I am from Ogun State, Odogbolu Local Government, Ijebu-Ode. I am a graduate of Law from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

I attended the Nigerian Law School, Augustine Nnamani Campus, Agbani, Enugu. I was called to the Nigerian Bar in December 2017. Why Law? I remember that as a young girl, I was very much interested in dispute settlement and standing up for others.

When people fight around me, I am always interested in knowing the cause and always wanting to proffer solutions to such disputes.

The older ones around me started saying “lawyer ni omo yi o” meaning, this girl is a lawyer. I really did not understand what the profession entails but I found myself saying I want to be a lawyer when the question of ‘what do you want to be in future’ was asked.

All I knew was what I saw on our local channels where lawyers are robed and saying ‘My lord’. This consciousness led me to Art class. I believe I just followed the path God wants me to walk in.

Specialization

My pupilage started in Ilorin, Kwara State where I was posted for National Youth Service. Ilorin is known for home of pure litigation. I was privileged to serve with P.A.O Olorunnisola, S.A.N & Co.

I was amazed by Chief Olorunnisola’s knowledge and wealth of experience. I was not treated like a green lawyer because I had the opportunity of going to court alone and handling cases.

This spurred my interest in civil litigation from divorce to chieftaincy matters, debt recovery, land disputes, tenancy and so on. I litigated up till 2020 and I enjoyed every bit of it. Litigation was my foundation as a lawyer.

Presently, I am an in-house counsel with one of the foremost civil engineering construction companies in Nigeria. I handle pure corporate matters.

Nevertheless, my interest lies in International Human Right Laws with particular interest in the right of the girl child, equal participation of women in political space and arbitration. I am very open to learning in this area and will be very glad to take up any opportunity that comes my way.

Child marriage and Human dignity Child marriage occurs when one or both parties involved is/ are below the age of 18. The Child Right Act stipulates the minimum age of marriage to be 18. It is generally recognized that a child below 18 cannot give consent.

That is, make an informed decision regarding marriage. Child marriage, however, is almost becoming a norm in Nigeria especially in the Northern part of the country even though the act has been declared illegal. Child marriage refers to both the male child and the female child. My reality is that of the girl child.

There are some factors that may have contributed to child marriage. These are but not limited to poverty, gender inequality, education, insecurity and so on. Though there are laws against child marriage, the culture and practice actually normalizes it, a good law but bad norm that works against the law. Sometimes, norms tend to be stronger than the law.

Child marriage has denied girls/ women the possibility of reaching their potentials as they have been prevented from taking their rightful place in the society through early marriage. Right to human dignity is enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Section 34(1) states ‘every individual is entitles to respect for the dignity of his person.

Dignity is a sense of self worth; the ability to choose or make decisions. Human dignity is considered to be the foundation of human right. If human dignity is the basis for human rights why then can’t we uphold the right of a child who cannot give consent?

How does giving a girl below the age of 18 in marriage dignify her? Child marriage has stripped many of various possibilities of dreams, growth, ideas and innovations. I see child marriage as a way of suppressing the future generations!

Media trial and presumption of innocence

Section 36(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) provides that the proceedings of a court or the proceedings of any tribunal relating to the matters mentioned in subsection (1) of this section (including the announcement of the decisions of the court or tribunal) shall be held in public.

This can be said to be the basis of the involvement of media houses in court proceedings. The media can influence the perception of the populace in a particular direction leading to what is known as media trial.

Though the media is a tool to bring to the fore, the ills and injustices in the society, it can also be used as a sword. Media trial can create a false opinion of an accused person.

The media creates a perception of guilty of an accused person in the mind of people thereby acting as a court of law. The accused will then be regarded as a convict. One of the effects of media trial is that it will affect the fair trial of the ach

cused. Fair trial includes the right to be tried in an unbiased manner and by an unprejudiced judge.

See Section 36(1), (4). The media might expose the court to some information which may influence the decision of the judge negatively and thus prejudicial to the case of the accused as the court may not want to go against popular opinion. Even when such an accused is eventually discharged and acquitted, the reputation cannot be regained.

The concept of presumption of Innocence states that an accused will be regarded, considered and seen as innocent until proven and declared guilty by a competent court of law. Section 36(5) makes provision for the presumption of innocence. It reads ‘every person who is charged with a criminal offence shall be presumed to be innocent until he is proved guilty’.

Presumption of innocence which is embedded in fair trial has been greatly undermined by the media. Some regulatory bodies in Nigeria have taken it upon themselves by parading suspects through the instrumentality of the media. Suspects are seen carrying placards with their names written boldly therein and the offence said to have been committed.

This creates an image in one’s mind of the guilt of the suspect. Despite the importance of the media in our world today, it becomes imperative to regulate their activities when they start acting as court of law.

Judiciary and speedy trial

Delay in civil trial today in Nigeria is due to quite a number of factors. Firstly, I will like to look at the availability of our courtroom.

The numbers of courtrooms available are limited and those in some jurisdictions are not conducive for proceedings. I have once been in a jurisdiction where 3 different magistrates share one courtroom.

Each one will not use more than 2 hours to conduct proceeding as they will want to give room for the next magistrate to come in. Most of the cases that should go on fully trial will then be adjourned to another day.

Some court rooms are not properly equipped thus frustrates the effort of both the judge and counsel. How do we expect matters to commence when the courtroom is without a roof? Also, the idea of writing in long and

might have also contributed to the delay in quick dispensation of justice in Nigeria.Transfer of judicial personnel has greatly impacted the quick disposal of matter. I have witnessed a situation where a single matter has been handled by 3 different judges.

The probability of starting the trial afresh is very high depending on the stage of the trial. Once a judge or magistrate is transferred, the new judge ‘inherits’ the cases in that court. This invariably leads to loss of time and resources. On the part of the lawyers, some are not familiar with the brief that has been handed over to them.

They do not prepare ahead of the trial before showing up in court. Consequently, they employ delay tactics and come up with various reasons just to get an adjournment.

Sometimes, when a counsel realizes that his client has a bad case, he/she begins to file unnecessary application challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case.

Delay in trial has made citizens to lose faith in the judiciary. Many will rather accept fate than waste time and resources in court which will, in the long run, not yield any fruit.

Dreams and aspirations

I want to do a masters degree in International Humanitarian Law or International Human Rights Laws. It is my dream to work with the International Criminal Court where I can learn more about the current global legal issues on the violation of human rights by working on highprofile cases

