Pupils of Bridge Nigeria lead in National Common Entrance in 4 consecutive years

Kayode Olanrewaju

With their outstanding performance in the just concluded 2022 the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), Bridge Nigeria pupils, for the fourth consecutive years, have outperformed average Nigerian pupils in the national examination.

The National Common Entrance Examination is being conducted as an entry level qualifying examination for pupils in their final grade in primary school (Primary Six), who are between 10 and 13 years old.

The examination is based on 210 marks, and students are tested in Mathematics and Basic Science (with 40 and 20 marks respectively; English and Social Studies (40 and 20 marks respectively), Quantitative and Vocational Aptitude (40 and 10 marks respectively), while Verbal Aptitude is based on 40 marks.

This year’s examination, no fewer than 131 Bridge Nigeria pupils participated in the NCEE, representing an increase of 12 per cent from the previous year’s enrollment for the examinations.

According to Bridge Nigeria, the school conducted mock examinations for the pupils to adequately prepare them on what to expect in the examinations.

The Managing Director, Foyinsola Akinjayeju said: “We are pleased to announce that the results are in. Participating in the National Common Entrance Examination, Bridge Nigeria pupils joined thousands of pupils nationwide in a fierce competition for slots in the Federal Government Colleges, otherwise known as Unity Schools.

“It is important to note that there are 106 Federal Unity Schools in the country being contested by the pupils, and so the competition is fierce for the coveted slots of attending a Federal Government secondary school.”

Meanwhile, she noted that education at Bridge Nigeria encourages gender parity in its schools as boys and girls make the same learning leaps by receiving life-changing education in a conducive environment where their skills are given ample opportunity to excel.

Four pupils put Bridge Nigeria Schools in the running for best-performing pupils nationwide at the just concluded examinations. They are 11-year-old Princess Nnamuzie, who led 130 more pupils with an excellent score of 189, while Itura Darasimi Idowu and Precious Ebuka Obioma obtained a tied score of 185 marks, and Soburah Wuraola Akinsowon scored 179 marks, respectively.

Adejayeju added: “While the students prepare to be posted to their schools of choice, it is important to note that every state in the country has a different weighted pass mark for the common entrance examination, which is designed to take into account the wide differentials between the states, including poverty levels.

“In addition to the weighted state cut-offs, the state pass mark applicable to an individual child is dependent, not on which state where they sat for the examination, but the child’s state of origin.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...