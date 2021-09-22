Metro & Crime

Pupils, teachers escape death as tanker explosion averted in Lagos

*Lasema records1,163 emergencies

Muritala Ayinla

Hundreds of pupils and their teachers Wednesday escaped death as a  tanker, conveying  a 50, 000 litres of petroleum products, upturned and spilt its contents on the road at Abule Ado axis of the state.

New Telegraph learnt that the accident occured about a few metres away from two schools – one public and the other private.

It took the intervention of emergency responders to evacuate the pupils from the area to prevent disaster that could claim the lives of the people.

Confirming the incident, the Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that the quick response to a Distress call through it’s 767/112 Toll Free Lines, averted an explosion.

He said: “In a tactical recovery operation of a 50, 000 litres capacity upturned petroleum tanker that commenced at 4:59p.m with quick security of the incident site and public enlightenment, LASEMA and it’s primary stakeholders saved the day when the Agency’s Response Teams contained the spilt Petroleum Motor Spirit, PMS (Petrol).”

Speaking on how it happened, Oke-Osanyintolu, said: “Upon arrival of the Agency’s response team to the incident scene, a tanker with an unknown registration number loaded with fifty thousand Litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) belonging to Petrocam Petroleum was seen upturned.

“Further investigation revealed that the tanker driver due to the bad state of the road accidentally ran into a pothole and lost its balance, this resulted to the incident and in spillage of the fallen tanker’s contents.

“The incident happened a few metres away from a government school, Satellite Primary and Secondary Schools and also, a private School named ANAJAT INTL SCHOOL.

“The team visited the two schools in order to make sure all the pupils and teachers were evacuated from the premises.

“The schools were enlightened during the operation that terminated at 22:27p.m just as other areas of the community were, on the dangers of their continuous stay close to the incident site before being evacuated to safety.”

Meanwhile, the agency has attended to 1,163 incidents as at August 31,  2021.

New Telegraph learnt  that out of the recorded incidents, Lagos had experienced 26 fallen trucks/tankers.

