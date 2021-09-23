News

Pupils, teachers escape death in fuel tanker accident

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Hundreds of pupils and their teachers yesterday escaped death as a tanker conveying a 50, 000 litres petroleum products upturned and spilt its content on the road at Abule Ado axis of the State. New Telegraph gathered that accident occured about a few metres away from two schools comprising a public and a private school.

It took the intervention of the emergency responders to evacuate the pupils from the areas to prevent disaster that could claim the lives of the people. Confirming the incident, the Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Fwmi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that the quick response to a Distress call through its 767/112 Toll Free Lines, averted the explosion.

He said: “In a tactical recovery operation of a 50, 000 litres capacity upturned petroleum tanker that commenced at 4:59p.m with quick security of the incident site and public enlightenment, LASEMA and it’s primary stakeholders saved the day when the Agency’s Response Teams contained the spilt Petroleum Motor Spirit, PMS (Petrol).”

