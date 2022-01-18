Pupils, teachers of Gosfat School celebrate Christmas amid fanfare

Last year Christmas has come and gone, but the management, teachers and pupils of Gosfat Nursery and Primary School, Agege, Lagos, are still savouring the various activities with which they celebrated the festivities.

To celebrate the Christmas festivities, the management of the school organised an end of year thanksgiving to praise God for His benevolence on the school, pupils and teachers throughout the year and a party to fete the pupils and their parents.

The pupils, accompanied by their parents to the party, which took place on the school premises, as well as the entire members of staff, including the Proprietor, Elder D.A Odesamni were dressed in Ankara print, neatly sewn in the latest fashion with caps and headgear to match the occasion.

The pupils, who were filled with joy and excitement danced merrily to catch their fun in the venue already festooned with ribbon and other decorations of various colours, which set the entire school environment aglow in the mood of the Christmas festivities.

The high points of the celebration were singing of different carol songs, taking of photographs and presentation of numerous Christmas gifts by Santa Clause, fondly referred to as Father Christmas.

According to the Proprietor, the essence of the Christmas party is not only to make the children happy, but also to present gifts to them as part of the celebration of the Christmas festivities.

Odesamni said: “The party is meant to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, which is an annual event in Christendom.

The essence is to make our pupils happy and to have a reflection of the birth of Christ, and also for our children to have a sense of belonging in the Christianity.

“If as human beings we remember the time we were born, why can’t we remember and celebrate the time Jesus Chris, our Lord and Saviour, was born.

It is a way for paving the path for the new generation to be aware and to celebrate Christ. Doing this, they will be in Christ and look up to Him for their existence.”

Meanwhile, a member of staff, who identified herself simply as Mrs. Okanlawon, said the aim of organising the Christmas party is to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

“This thanksgiving party is to appreciate and praise God for seeing us through the whole calendar year; our going out and coming in His grace and mercy, and more importantly to to appreciate ourselves by celebrating the season together in love,” she said.

Also, on her part, another staff, Mrs. Adebiyi noted that the event was essential to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, even as she added that the party, which is being organised by the school every year is to make the children happy and for them to enjoy themselves, as well as to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Reliving her excitement, a Primary II pupil, Joshua Goodnews, said: “I feel happy and I really enjoyed the party.”

On the school’s academic performance and tone of discipline, he described it as high and qualitative, saying: “Our teachers teach us well and instill the right discipline in us. I am proud to be a pupil of Gosfat School.”

