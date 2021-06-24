Pupils, teachers relish impact of EdoBEST teaching method

Pupils and teachers in Edo State public primary schools under the EDOBEST programme have continued to relish the positive impact of the teaching-learning methodology now being used in the classrooms.

According to them, the programme in the last three years has ensured evidence-based academic content, positive classroom management techniques and continuous teacher training and support.

The child-centred and scientifically-based lessons introduced have significantly improved pupils’ performance across EdoBEST primary schools.

These new methodologies include the use of cheers, songs and other motivation techniques. The positive impact of these changes is being felt by both teachers and pupils. Both groups had a lot to share when asked for their perspectives.

“The No Corporal Punishment policy, in which pupils should no longer be physically disciplined, has been graciously received by pupils. Before, when we answered questions wrongly in class, our teachers will shame us and sometimes flog us. But now, our teachers just correct us and encourage us to do better next time, and this has made us learn more and be self-confident in class,” some of the pupils said.

Appraising the programme, some teachers told New Telegraph that the testimonials pointed to the fact that the pupils are enjoying the new motivational techniques used in class by teachers, adding that the positive learning environment had enabled the children to learn more because they are open to asking questions and could process the feedback that they were being given which allows them to learn more.

“This is in line with the third pillar of the EdoBEST programme, which is Curriculum Development and Learning Outcomes,” the teacher noted, saying that they found the new teaching methods and positive behaviour motivation techniques to be more effective and less stressful in the classroom.

To them, the new teaching methods and classroom management strategies they learnt during the EdoBEST teachers’ professional development training have transformed the learning experience in their classrooms as pupils are excited about learning and their performance has been on a steady increase.

“We are now more than ever motivated as teachers, as we can easily access staff and officials of the Local Government Education Authorities (LGEA) and those of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for support, while their welfare and other allotted benefits are being paid as at when due,” the teachers added.

