Purple Plutonian: Music used to be just a pass time, but my voice changed it all

Budding artiste, Onyembi Mbuli Mitchel, better known as Purple Plutonian, is one entertainer who has what it takes to invade the music industry with his amazing voice texture and musical skills.

Signed to Sounds From Pluto, a record label owned by Gift Bernard Essien and Daniel Obidiah, the singer has revealed that music has always been something he wanted to do.

“Music has always been something I wanted to do. I always enjoyed doing it, but always felt like it would only be a past time for me. When I sing, people as why I want to hide such a good voice from the world. I am glad I’m able to do music professionally now,” he said.

On what inspired his highly acclaimed EP, ‘Echoes of Pluto’, he said: “A lot of things inspired it, the life I have lived, the one I want to live now inspired it. It is just a celebration of music and all the talented people I’m surrounded by.”

Purple Plutonian also opened up on the inspiration behind some of the songs on the EP.

“These songs are all from a place of inspiration from me and very talented writers and musicians that came together to create this magic.”

With the increase in the rate of entertainers who have baby mamas, Purple Plutonian, a handsome singer, noted that he doesn’t have plans to have a baby mama.

“No, I can say for a fact that I don’t have plans to have a baby mama. That is not my focus. I don’t have any opinion on it. I think everyone should be free to do whatever they want as long as it brings them joy,” he explained.

The versatile crooner also revealed that the song creation process would remain his best moment as an artiste.

“I don’t think I have a best moment yet but for now, the creation process with my team, would be the best moments there’s no better feeling than creating something with people you respect and knowing you did something amazing.”

