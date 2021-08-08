Arts & Entertainments

Purple Plutonian: Music used to be just a pass time, but my voice changed it all

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Budding artiste, Onyembi Mbuli Mitchel, better known as Purple Plutonian, is one entertainer who has what it takes to invade the music industry with his amazing voice texture and musical skills.

Signed to Sounds From Pluto, a record label owned by Gift Bernard Essien and Daniel Obidiah, the singer has revealed that music has always been something he wanted to do.

“Music has always been something I wanted to do. I always enjoyed doing it,  but always felt like it would only be a past time for me. When I sing, people as why I want to hide such a good voice from the world. I am glad I’m able to do music professionally now,” he said.

On what inspired his highly acclaimed EP, ‘Echoes of Pluto’, he said: “A lot of things inspired it, the life I have lived, the one I want to live now inspired it. It is just a celebration of music and all the talented people I’m surrounded by.”

Purple Plutonian also opened up on the inspiration behind some of the songs on the EP.

“These songs are all from a place of inspiration from me and very talented writers and musicians that came together to create this magic.”

With the increase in the rate of entertainers who have baby mamas, Purple Plutonian, a handsome singer, noted that he doesn’t have plans to have a baby mama.

“No, I can say for a fact that I don’t have plans to have a baby mama. That is not my focus. I don’t have any opinion on it. I think everyone should be free to do whatever they want as long as it brings them joy,” he explained.

The versatile crooner also revealed that the song creation process would remain his best moment as an artiste.

“I don’t think I have a best moment yet but for now, the creation process with my team, would be the best moments there’s no better feeling than creating something with people you respect and knowing you did something amazing.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BUHARI’S STATEMENT: You are part of us, MI Abaga tells Igbos

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga, has asked Nigerians to ignore the narrative that the Igbo people are not loved in the country. The music star made this known via his Twitter page during the week while reacting to the tweets posted by the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari. “I can’t imagine being an Igbo citizen and […]
Arts & Entertainments

Netizens thrilled by parked moving motorcycle

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Paranormal activity or just some clever editing – that is the question Twitter users are asking after footage of a parked motorcycle apparently moving on its own began to go viral on the microblogging platform. The CCTV footage surfaced on Twitter on Thursday, although it was filmed in December last year. Since then, it has […]
Arts & Entertainments

Reactions as pastor prays for masquerades

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Photos of masquerades kneeling down to take blessings from a pastor leaves social media users with mixed reactions. The masquerades in the photos making rounds online are seen kneeling while a pastor supposedly cast the devil out of them with the word of God. According to one Chijiоke, with the Twitter username @Ekwulu, the scenario […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica