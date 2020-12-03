Purported defection of Ihedioha, others to APC is fake news – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has dismissed insinuations on the social media that former Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha,and some notable leaders of the PDP have concluded plans to decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The spokesman of the PDP in Imo, Ogubundu Nwadike, said the party was careful not to dignify insanity but is also committed to ensuring that falsehood does not gain currency.

A statement signed by Ogubundu read: “Ordinarily, we would not dignify such inanity with an official response, but to ensure that nobody is held in doubt about the falsehood inherent in the said story. We not only declare unequivocally that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has no plans to leave our dear party, we authoritatively add that he and other leaders of our party in the state have no reason to contemplate such action.

“It is very evident that Rt. Hon. Ihedioha, a life member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our party, is a consequential stakeholder and leader whose loyalty and commitment to the PDP since its formation has never been called to question.

His integrity quotient has been tested and proven. It may be necessary to remind that it was via PDP that he has served our country in various high offices, including – Chief Whip, Deputy Speaker and Speaker of the House of Representatives and only recently, elected Governor of Imo State overwhelmingly by the people of Imo State.” He noted however that there are clandestine efforts by fifth columnists who have been conscripted to undermine Ihedioha whose soaring profile has become a thing of concern for them.

