News

Purported defection of Ihedioha, others to APC is fake news – PDP

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has dismissed insinuations on the social media that former Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha,and some notable leaders of the PDP have concluded plans to decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The spokesman of the PDP in Imo, Ogubundu Nwadike, said the party was careful not to dignify insanity but is also committed to ensuring that falsehood does not gain currency.

A statement signed by Ogubundu read: “Ordinarily, we would not dignify such inanity with an official response, but to ensure that nobody is held in doubt about the falsehood inherent in the said story. We not only declare unequivocally that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has no plans to leave our dear party, we authoritatively add that he and other leaders of our party in the state have no reason to contemplate such action.

“It is very evident that Rt. Hon. Ihedioha, a life member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our party, is a consequential stakeholder and leader whose loyalty and commitment to the PDP since its formation has never been called to question.

His integrity quotient has been tested and proven. It may be necessary to remind that it was via PDP that he has served our country in various high offices, including – Chief Whip, Deputy Speaker and Speaker of the House of Representatives and only recently, elected Governor of Imo State overwhelmingly by the people of Imo State.” He noted however that there are clandestine efforts by fifth columnists who have been conscripted to undermine Ihedioha whose soaring profile has become a thing of concern for them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

By-election: Clark endorses Dickson for Bayelsa West

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

I jaw National Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has endorsed the immediate West Senatorial District. past Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Seriake Dickson, for the vacant Bayelsa     The Media Advisor to the former governor, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, also quoted the foremost Ijaw National Leader as having called on Ijaw leaders across the country to […]
News

Surety: MASSOB carpets AYCF over comment on Abaribe

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO

The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has described the call by Arewa Youth Consultative Forum that Sen Enyinnaya Abaribe should be held over the surety he signed for Nnamdi Kanu’s bail, insisting that the position of its leader, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, is ethnic oriented. The group […]
News

Plateau records 3,231 COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths, says Commissioner

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

Plateau State government yesterday said that the state has recorded 3,231 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths while 2,355 patients had been discharged in the state.   Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Nimkong Ndam Lar, disclosed this at a COVID-19 engagement with critical stakeholders convened by Governor Simon Lalong at the New […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: