Purported suspension of Egwu, others, fictitious –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the purported suspension of former Ebonyi State governor, Senator Sam Egwu and other leaders of the party in the state, did not emanate from its state chapter. Egwu and 23 other PDP leaders were allegedly suspended by the State Working Committee (SWC), on Friday for “anti-party activities.”

But the PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the document purporting to have suspended them was fictitious and did not emanate from the state chapter. “For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP does not have a state working committee in Ebonyi State as presented by the said fictitious document.

“Assuch, anysuch bodysaid to have met to arrive at any de-cision or any action claimed to havebeentakenbysuchnon-existentbodyisatbestimaginary,” the party stated. It added that the body vested with “the task of piloting its affairs in Ebonyi State is the State Caretaker Committee, which has since assumed its mandate to the approval and delight of the leaders and members of our party in Ebonyi State since the dissolution of the state executive in the state.

“Moreover, a check at the records of our party in Ebonyi affirms that no such meeting as purported in the said document was held to take any such decision at any time.”

PDP said it was made aware that the fabricated document emanated from a former leader of the party in Ebonyi State “who left on a personal voyage to another party, but seeks to cause confusion in the state, having failed to pull our leaders and members in his expedition.

“It is indeed pitiable that such individual will descend to the level of resorting to fabrications and calendar- doctoring in desperation for political redemption.

“We counsel anyone behind such a publication to steer clear of our party and face the challenges already confronting him in his new political family as well as the queries coming from the people of Ebonyi State who have been betrayed by his action.

“Our party therefore urges Nigerians to disregard the purported suspension of 24 of our leaders in Ebonyi, as there is no substance in the claim.

“In the same vein, the party assures that our structure in Ebonyi State is intact and that our party has become stronger, more united and enjoying the support of the people of Ebonyi State more than ever before.”

