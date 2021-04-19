News

Purported suspension of Kwankwaso, Aliyu, a fabrication –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the purported suspension of former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and his Niger State counterpart, Dr. Babangida Aliyu, from the party is a mere fabrication.

 

The party said in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, that the provisions of its constitution were clear on the suspension of a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC), if and when such occasion was demanded. It warned those behind the misleading claims to desist henceforth, adding that “it will not accept such reckless adventure by such misguided individuals.

 

The statement stated: “Our party frowns as such fabrications aimed at subverting the stability of our party and trigger disagreements and suspicions within our ranks.”

 

PDP urged its leaders and members in Kano and Niger states to resist any distraction and continue to work together as Nigerians earnestly look up to the PDP for solution and direction at this critical time.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

