Pushing against monthly payment for state judiciaries, legislatures

Lawyers: Financial autonomy for judiciary not negotiable

Lawyers have kicked against a proposal by state governors for the payment of a minimum irreducible amount monthly to the judiciary and legislature as a way of resolving the impasse over agitations for fiscal autonomy. To them, the idea of judicial autonomy is not rooted in any monthly payment. AKEEM NAFIU reports

“The proposal by state governors for the payment of a minimum irreducible amount on monthly basis to state judiciaries and legislatures as a way of ending the ongoing strike by JUSUN and PASAN over agitations for fiscal autonomy appeared to me to be illogical, irresponsible and an arrogation of supremacy”, one of them said.

Another one said: “The proposal by the governors is highly ridiculous. The implementation method needed is not a cosmetic implementation that will not guarantee the independence of the judiciary in the real sense of it but the one that safeguards against undesirable manipulation of the judiciary by the executives”.

The above quotes were part of the views expressed by some senior lawyers to voice out their opposition to a proposal by state governors for the payment of a minimum irreducible amount monthly to state judiciaries and legislatures as a way of ending the ongoing strike action embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).

The proposal was contained in a report by a committee set up by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) which was chaired by Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State. The committee proposed the payment of a minimum irreducible amount monthly to the two arms of government in each state for their operations.

The proposal is coming amidst an indefinite strike action declared by the leadership of JUSUN to press home its demand for full fiscal autonomy for the judiciary by state governors in line with the provisions of Section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The governors’ proposal was at variance with the provisions of the Executive Order 10 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on May 22, 2020, to enforce the constitutional provisions.

The Order provides that: “The Accountant-General of the Federation shall by this Order and such any other Orders, Regulations or Guidelines as may be issued by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, authorize the deduction from source in the course of Federation Accounts Allocation from the money allocated to any State of the Federation that fails to release allocation meant for the State Legislature and State Judiciary in line with the financial autonomy guaranteed by Section 121(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as Amended)”.

JUSUN’s strike

The indefinite strike action embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) since April 6, 2021, has paralyzed judicial activities in all courts across the country.

The leadership of JUSUN had at different fora maintained that the strike action will continue until governments at both state and federal levels are ready to comply with the constitutional provisions that grant financial autonomy to the judiciary.

At a meeting held Thursday last week with the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, JUSUN’s Deputy National President, Emmanuel Abioye, explained the rationale behind the union’s refusal to heed the CJN’s plea of suspending the strike.

Abioye insisted that the strike will only be called off when state governors begin to demonstrate some level of seriousness by putting in place some measures precedent to the implementation of financial autonomy for judiciary in their states.

He said: “Though there is financial autonomy for the judiciary already in some states while some are assuring that they would comply, others have to take steps in readiness for compliance. We expect each state to start implementing its selfaccounting law to deal with the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in line with Section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution.

“It is JUSUN’s position to see that the amount standing to the credit of the judiciary from the monthly federal allocation is deducted directly from the source by the Accountant General of the Federation and the same remitted to the National Judicial Council (NJC) for onward transmission to heads of courts.

“In other words, the AGF should deduct from the monthly federal allocation and remit it to NJC for onward transmission of the fund to the heads of courts at the state judiciary, in line with Sections 81(3) and 162(9) of the 1999 Constitution”.

Senate’s stand

Amidst the ongoing strike by JUSUN, the Red Chambers had declared that fiscal autonomy for the judiciary is not negotiable. The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, made this position known while speaking on the heels of a rally organized by members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in support of JUSUN’s strike.

The lawmaker while noting that the National Assembly had made a law that would guarantee full autonomy to the judiciary at the federal level, also urged State Houses of Assembly to pass similar law to give full autonomy to state judiciaries.

He said: “The National Assembly does not make laws for the states; such power resides in the state Houses of Assembly. Judiciary at the Federal Capital Territory is independent because we have done what we are supposed to do. What is next is for the state Houses of Assembly to do what they are supposed to do.

“As a principle, as a policy, members of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, have tried not to call on those who are protesting to stop such protests. We do not want protests but definitely, we would rather talk more to state governors, Houses of Assembly and other stakeholders to do the needful in the overriding public interest. “We cannot continue to call on the judiciary to give peace a chance when we know the conditions under which they work cannot guarantee a passionate and enhanced delivery of justice.

We are talking about judicial reform; we are talking about the need for justice sector reforms. This is central and crucial to the independence of the judiciary in this country. “We must not be left behind by the rest of the civilized world. Nobody stands to lose anything by granting independence to judiciary at the state level since it has been done at the national level.

The fact that workers and staff of federal judiciary are joining the protest is only in solidarity with their colleagues at the state levels. It is a union matter and we do not have a control over it. “We are hereby calling on state governors to do the needful because the independence of the judiciary is non-negotiable. No democracy can survive without being founded on the rule of law and independent judiciary”.

NGF’s assurance

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) had in the meantime assured that the implementation of financial autonomy for states’ judiciary and legislature will commence before the end of May 2021.

The assurance was given last week by NGF chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, after leading his colleagues and representatives of both the judiciary and legislature to a harmonization meeting in the office of the Chief of Staff to the President at the State House in Abuja. Fayemi disclosed that the implementation of the agreement reached at the meeting will depend on the documents being put together.

He said: “We’re here for legislative and judicial autonomy and the governors, the speakers and the judge are on the same page, as far as this issue is concerned. We just emerged from a meeting with the Solicitor-General of the Federation, the representatives of the judiciary, the representatives of the Conference of Speakers, and House of Representatives and we are on all fours. An agreement has been reached.

“First, the issue is about implementation. There has been no objection from governors on judicial and legislative autonomies, as a matter of fact, it would not have passed if governors were not in support in the first instance, in the state Assemblies.

“So, that issue has been fully and holistically addressed, but we don’t just want to agree to something on paper without working out the modalities for implementation. Thankfully, the meeting we have just emerged from, with the Chief of Staff to the President chairing, has worked out the modalities to the satisfaction of all parties.

“As soon as the final document that is being cleaned up emerges, that is preparatory to implementation. We’re not going to put a timeframe in the air, but it will be implemented as soon as possible, definitely no later than the end of May 2021”.

Lawyers speak

Some senior lawyers have faulted the proposal by the NGF’s committee for the payment of a minimum irreducible amount monthly to state judiciaries and legislatures.

The lawyers’ reactions were coming on the heels of an assurance by the NGF’s chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, that governors are ready to implement financial autonomy for the judiciary.

The lawyers while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend were unanimous in condemning the proposal saying it negates the constitutional provisions that grants financial autonomy to the judiciary.

Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Biodun Layonu, was opposed to the governors’ proposal saying it is unconstitutional. He said: “It’s not the best or the constitutional requirement and I am not insupportof it. Someof thegovernors are likely to breach the agreement in the future. So, it’s better everything is properly sorted out now.

“There should be full constitutional compliance going forward. It’s only in respect of already accrued but not disbursed funds that the governors may be talking of monthly payment of an irreducible amount”. Another silk, Mr. Kunle Adegoke, also faulted the proposal.

He urged state governors to be more realistic and law-abiding in their approach to the contentious issue. “This is a proposal that is quite unacceptable. This can never be an implementation of the constitutional provision that guarantees fiscal autonomy for the judiciary. The governors need to be more realistic and law-abiding.

If the governors are not ready to comply with the Constitution of the land, too bad for democratic governance and rule of law. “The idea of judicial autonomy is not rooted in paying an irreducible amount to the judiciary.

It is a question of direct allocation to the judiciary based on direct budgetary appropriation just as it is done for the other arms of government taking into consideration adequate welfare for judges and funding of the judicial sector”,

Adegoke said. The Editor of the Nigerian Weekly Law Report (NWLR), Mr. Oluwole Kehinde, was also of the view that financial autonomy for the judiciary cannot be overemphasized.

He said: “Financial autonomy for the judiciary is highly desirable and should be implemented immediately. It will help to strengthen judicial independence since it will obviate the necessity of judges going cap in hand to the Executive to seek funds and facilities.

“Moreover, it will be an incentive to the workers generally when they realize that their requests would be met with minimum delays. Invariably, too, infrastructure in the judiciary will be better maintained since approval for funds would be timelier”. Dr. Fassy Yusuf described the proposal as illogical, irresponsible and an arrogation of supremacy.

“The proposal by state governors for the payment of a minimum irreducible amount on monthly basis to state judiciaries and legislatures as a way of ending the ongoing strike by JUSUN and PASAN over agitations for fiscal autonomy appeared to me to be illogical, irresponsible and an arrogation of supremacy

. “The doctrine of separation of powers tells us that there are three arms of government; the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary. The Executive is not meant to be the father figure but it’s only that it is first among equals. Therefore, it cannot arrogate to itself, the power to dispense at its pleasure, what should be given to the Judiciary and Legislature on monthly basis.

“Once a budget has been passed and depending on what is accruable to the purse of the state, the allocation should be on pro-rata basis based on the budget approved and in line with the budget of the Legislature, Judiciary and Executive. It is not the lot of the Executive to dictate the amount to be given to other arms of government at its whims and caprices.

“Fiscal autonomy must be instituted and in fact, it is a constitutional matter and as such the state governors have no say on it, unless the Constitution is altered or amended.

The states are bound to obey the dictates of the Constitution. Any state governor that violates the provisions of the Constitution should be dealt with according to the law”, he said.

A rights activist, Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, said the proposal by the governors is highly ridiculous. Akingbolu said: “The proposal by the governors is highly ridiculous.

The implementation method needed is not a cosmetic implementation that will not guarantee the independence of the judiciary in the real sense of it but the one that safeguard against undesirable manipulation of the judiciary by the executives. It must be done in such a way that the judiciary will be able to cater for its welfare with clear cut fiscal autonomy devoid of any executive interference. “For crying out loud, how can the governors say a fixed minimum amount will be paid to the judiciary monthly? I believe this is against the spirit of true independence of the Judiciary.

The implementation must be all encompassing and speak the language of the Constitution”. Mr. Ige Asemudara said the proposal is improper because both the Judiciary and Legislature are not appendages of the Executive. “The governors are getting it all wrong.

They are proposing to do what we all said was not right. The Constitution is clear, especially in the Fourth Amendment, on this issue of financial autonomy. The finances of the judiciary must be paid to it in lump sum directly from the Consolidated Revenue Fund Account at the beginning of every fiscal year and not in piecemeal. “The idea of paying an irreducible minimum monthly amount to the judiciary or legislature is not just disdainful but contemptuous given the various decisions of the courts on this issue.

That proposal is unacceptable. “The judiciary is not an appendage of the executive and so also the legislature isn’t. When Montesqui propounded separation of powers, he envisioned an independent judiciary and an autonomous legislature not tied to the apron string of the executive. Our Constitution has taken a bold step of enacting this into law. We cannot afford not to comply with it. We must not allow this tacit and sometimes, overt manipulation of the judiciary to continue.

“The demands of JUSUN and PASAN are straight forward and simple. The governors should comply completely both in respect of capital expenditures and recurrent expenditures. There is no middle ground”, Asemudara said.

