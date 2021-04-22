Pushing for fresh taxation law

A bill seeking to change the face of taxation in the country is before the House of Representatives. PHILIP NYAM examines the collaboration between lawmakers and a nongovernmental organisation on the proposed legislation

A bill seeking to establish the National Inspector- General for Tax Crimes Commission to promote economic efficiency and effectiveness in administering the nation’s tax system, detect and deter fraud and abuse in taxation programme and operations and to protect tax payer’s rights and for related matters is before the House of Representatives.

Better known as the “National Inspector-General for Tax Crimes Commission Bill, 2019”, the bill is sponsored by the member representing Bende federal constituency of Abia state and indeed the chairman of the committee on media and public affairs, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu.

The bill, which has already been read for the first time is the brainchild of a non-governmental organisation, the Association of Concerned Citizens of Nigeria on Revenue and Economy (ACCNRE). Hence, the group has been lobbying both arms of the National assembly to pass the proposed legislation into law.

Composition:

When established, the Commission is expected to have a Governing Board (referred to as “the Board”) which shall consist of a chairman “who shall be a person with good knowledge in revenue issues, finance and administrative matters, and have qualifications and experiences as required to perform the functions of the office”.

The board shall also have two representatives not below the rank of a director of the ministries in charge of finance, budget and national planning; one representative each from the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Budget Office of the Federation, Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Office of the Auditor-General of Nigeria, Office of the Accountant General of Nigeria and the Secretary who shall be appointed by members of the Board. The membership of the Board is to reflect the six geo-political zones of the Federation. The members of the board shall be appointed by the president subject to confirmation by the Senate.

The board shall from time to time elect from among its members a vice-chairman, who shall in the absence of the chairman have all the powers and duties of the chairman, and if neither the chairman nor the vice-chairman is available, shall nominate a person from their own ranks to preside at that meeting.

“The chairman and other members’ board shall be persons with considerable experience from both the public and private sectors to represent the finance, revenue and business sectors and be persons of unquestionable character and proven integrity”.

Functions of the Commission:

According to the sponsor of the bill, Hon. Kalu, the National Inspector-General for Tax Crimes Commission is to complement the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in ensuring compliance with payment of tax; develop and implement national policy for tracking down tax defaulters; develop tax compliance strategies; provide for an efficient and effective mechanism in administering the Nigerian tax system;and to protect taxpayers right.

The Commission will also be responsible for educating the citizenry on tax matters; collaborating with relevant stakeholders to ensure payment of taxes and proper remittance to the Federation Account; providing a transparent platform on all matters relating to tax; providing sustainable finance and revenue for the government and performing such other functions as may considered necessary for the attainment of the objective set out in this bill.

ACCNRE’s position:

The Association of Concerned Citizens of Nigeria on Revenue and Economy (ACCNRE), which is the brain behind this bill has written to bot the senate and House, urging them to pass the bill. The national coordinator and founder of ACCNRE, Chief Orji Philip Orji says the essence of this bill is for the National Assembly to create Government Accountability Office (GAO) that will be saddled with the responsibility of general oversight of our tax agencies, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and National Inspector General for Tax Crime Commission (NIGTCC) if enacted.

“The reason to create Government Accountability Office (GAO) is for it to work with the legislature so that the public’s confidence in government will be restored. I want to remind you also that our infrastructure did not encourage voluntary compliance of taxpayers”, he stated. According road Orji, “The tax payer has not been carried along by the Nigerian government and we do not have a proper tax database. The

only way we can get our tax system is to get taxation working. For example, property tax alone will give us 20 to 30 of our tax needs. “I drove from Port Harcourt pass through Calabar to Gboko in Benue, went to Jega down to Jebba to Lagos and then to East West road back to Port Harcourt. I was able to know the size of this country and the very many properties we have. But why are they not paying tax? There are irregularities in the system.

“The system is wrong so we need a law to checkmate this. There should be a remedy in place. I must give credit to the sponsor of the bill, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the spokesman for the House for taken up this great idea. He is doing very well and we so much appreciate his efforts” Explaining the fear in certain quarters that the creation of this commission will be in conflict with the functions of the FIRS, the ACCNRE coordinator denied that there would be any conflict. He said “There won’t be any conflict because the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) spelled it out clearly.

“I want to draw your attention to the conference of February 16th 2018 that the former finance minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and former FIRS boss; Mr. Babatunde Fowler attended at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, with the intention to register Nigeria as a member of OECD which already had 102 member countries without Nigeria.

“Nigeria indicated her interest to belong to the organisation, but lacked the database for international collaboration on the fight against tax haven and illicit financial flow around the world; because our domestic taxation structure is an outdated one, reason: Globalisation and Electronics Service Delivery (ESD) has proven that countries no longer have the luxury to operate in isolation. “

In that regard, countries such as United States, United Kingdom, Netherland and Australia, has an Auditing and Investigative Independent Agencies such as the TIGTA and FATCA of United States, the House of Common Treasurer Committee (HCTC) and Tax Ombudsman of the United Kingdom and the Inspector General of Taxation (IGT) and Tax Ombudsman of Australia.” He argued that both the minister and FIRS boss were not the right persons to have attended that conference, “It should have been the National Inspector General for Tax Crime Commission (NIGTCC) personnel’s if it has been enacted, for instance, the Police International Collaboration is being done by Interpol not the Inspector-General of Police (IGP). “So, the bill is for the establishment of an external examiner, a scrutiniser for checks and balances.

This is obtainable even in African countries such as Ghana, Kenya, South Africa etc. And when this commission is created, it will be reporting to the National Assembly and not the minister of finance like the FIRS”. Orji maintained that “There will be no burden at all. Instead, the tax payer will be the one that will be enjoying it.

The essence of this bill is to ensure that the taxpayers stop crying. If the taxpayer tells you that he is been double-taxed, it is true. My intention is to simplify this into different languages for the taxpayers to understand. If this bill is passed into law and the commission set up, it will expand the tax net; the taxpayer will enjoy and the government will also enjoy it. Even the FIRS will be better off.

“No government can expect the taxpayers to comply willingly if the taxpayers believe that the tax structure is unfair or that revenue collected is not effectively used. The perception of the taxpayers’ is pivotal in taxpayers’ behaviors towards self-compliance. The method tax obligations are forced on taxpayers’ can have a negative impact in tax revenue generation, meanwhile the taxpayers may become discouraged, disillusioned and they will become disobedient because of lack of interpretation of the tax obligation enforced on the theme.

“Meanwhile, our method of taxation is capable of corrupting any person appointed to head the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) because of the obvious temptation in our system of taxation” Appealing to the National Assembly to consider the bilI, Orji said “I equally want to use this opportunity to tell our leaders that if the National Inspector General for Tax Crime Commission (NIGTCC) is created, it will not be a burden to the federal government recurrent expenditure.

I also want to assure you that this agency after its enactment will not only create jobs but will also double whatever the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is currently generating” As the House reconvene this week, it is expected that the NIGTCC will be one of the bills that may be given priority attention.

