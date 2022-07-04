Sports

Put in your best, Nikita Poliakov tells Bayelsa players

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe YENAGOA Comment(0)

The head of scouting, Nikita Poliakov, has charged the participating players of Governor Douye Diri’s Prosperity Cup to give their best, disclosing that they were in Nigeria to identify talents they will begin a playing career with in Europe. A total of 170 footballers selected from different teams across Bayelsa State are billed to take part in the competition Speaking during the competition at the Sampson Siasia complex at the weekend, he said they were in Bayelsa to scout for players who will be combining football and education in one of the best football academies in Europe adding that they were in the state for a scouting trials for Under 17 players in Bayelsa State. Commending the organizers of the competition for involving foreign scouts this time around, the secretary of the Bayelsa State football association, Diseye Nwankwe, said that this years’ edition of the Prosperity Cup has taken another dimension with involvement of foreign scouts stating that the platform would give opportunity to young Bayelsans to showcase their talents.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Kane back on target to deepen West Ham’s misery

Posted on Author Reporter

*Leicester survive Brighton scare Once again it was impossible not to feel that there is more to come from Tottenham, even though they got the job done in the end. It was a slog for long spells and although they were entitled to argue that they shaded this low-key London derby, they only ended their […]
Sports

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Bafana Bafana take control of Group G

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

South Africa maintained their unbeaten record in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification Group G by securing a 3-1 win over Ethiopia at Bahir Dar Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Goals from Fasil Gebremichael (owngoal), Mothobi Mvala, and Evidence Makgopa inspired Bafana Bafana to victory as they avenged their 2-1 loss to Walia Ibex in the […]
Sports

Chivita Active Zest unveils affordable new pack sizes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chivita Active, one of Nigeria’s most admired fruit juice, has unveiled new 125ml & 50ml pack sizes for its popular sub-brand Chivita Active Zest. Offering the same great taste and benefit, which the brand is renowned and cherished for, the 125ml & 50ml pack sizes are a strategic move to ensure more product affordability and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica