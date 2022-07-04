Put in your best, Nikita Poliakov tells Bayelsa players

The head of scouting, Nikita Poliakov, has charged the participating players of Governor Douye Diri’s Prosperity Cup to give their best, disclosing that they were in Nigeria to identify talents they will begin a playing career with in Europe. A total of 170 footballers selected from different teams across Bayelsa State are billed to take part in the competition Speaking during the competition at the Sampson Siasia complex at the weekend, he said they were in Bayelsa to scout for players who will be combining football and education in one of the best football academies in Europe adding that they were in the state for a scouting trials for Under 17 players in Bayelsa State. Commending the organizers of the competition for involving foreign scouts this time around, the secretary of the Bayelsa State football association, Diseye Nwankwe, said that this years’ edition of the Prosperity Cup has taken another dimension with involvement of foreign scouts stating that the platform would give opportunity to young Bayelsans to showcase their talents.
