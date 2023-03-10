Put past behind you, Lawal tells Flying Eagles

…as Nigeria go for bronze against Tunisia today

Ex-international, Dimeji Lawal, has advised Nigeria’s U-20 team, the Flying Eagles to put the loss against The Gambia in the semifinals of the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt behind them and go all out against Tunisia in the third place match taking place today. Speaking with our correspondent, the current General Manager of Shooting Stars of Ibadan said there was no need crying over spilled milk and they should at least get the bronze medal. “They still have something to play for and that is the bronze,” he said.

“It is painful not to be playing in the final, but they should go all out against Tunisia and use that medal to compensate their teeming fans who have been supporting them since the start of the competition.” The seven-time champions Nigeria will face Tunisia who crumbled 3-0 against Senegal in the other semifinal played.

Friday’s clash at the Cairo International Stadium will kick off at 4pm Egypt time (3pm Nigeria time). Also, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Mohamed Athoumani from The Comoros Islands as referee for the third-place match, alongside Fanta Idriss Kone from Mali (assistant referee 1), Soukaina Hamdi (assistant referee 2) and Lamin Jammeh from The Gambia (fourth official). Bouhtane Said from The Comoros will serve as match commissioner with Imade El Fahouss from Morocco in the role of general coordinator.

Like this: Like Loading...