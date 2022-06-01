Put pressure on FG to end terrorism, Ortom tells UK parliamentarians

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday appealed to the international community to put pressure on the Federal Government to address the security challenges facing Nigeria without religious or ethnic bias. Ortom made the appeal when he met with a delegation from the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group for International Freedom of Religion or Belief. The governor stated in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Nathaniel Ikyur that being a multi-religious and ethnic country, the Federal Government is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that the rights of the people as enshrined in the constitution are protected ought to take the task more seriously than it is currently doing. Ortom said the inability of the Federal Government to act swiftly to tame the rise of terror attacks on communities in for many years by Islamic extremists with the sole aim of taking over the country must be put to an end. He alleged that the appointment of suspected Boko Haram supporters to key federal offices, integration of repentant members of the sect into the military and failure of government to arrest and prosecute terrorist herdsmen have also proved the complicity of the government. He said for the sake of national unity, cohesion, peaceful coexistence and promotion of development, the rights of the people to freedom of religion must also be respected by the Nigerian state, hence the need for the international community to intervene by putting pressure on the government to do the right thing.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...