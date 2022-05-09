News

Putin blames West for war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said troops and volunteers in the eastern Ukrainian Donbas region were “fighting for the motherland, its future” and he accused the West of preparing for an “invasion of our land”.

Putin was speaking at the annual parade on Moscow’s Red Square, which marks the anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War, reports the BBC.

He called Nato “an obvious threat” to Russia and said his “special military operation” had been necessary and the “right decision”.

Putin also said the state would do “everything” to take care of families suffering bereavements caused by the Ukraine war.

“The death of every soldier and officer is painful for us,” he said.

He finished his speech to cheers from soldiers in Red Square, cannon fire and the Russian national anthem.

 

 

