Putin declares four areas of Ukraine as Russian

*US imposes more sanctions on Russian ‘military complex’

*Zelensky requests fast-track Nato membership

President Vladimir Putin has announced the illegal seizure of four areas of Ukraine – saying they are now Russian territory.

In an angry speech decrying the West, he claimed people living in the regions had made their choice – but “referendums” held there have been labelled shams, reports the BBC.

The territory being seized is in Russian-held Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The formal process to incorporate them into the Russian Federation will happen over the next few days.

It echoes Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, which also followed a discredited referendum.

Earlier, many civilians were reported killed and wounded in a Russian strike on a civilian convoy in Zaporizhzhia.

A huge crater next to a row of vehicles in the city testified to the violence of the attack.

Meanwhile, the US has imposed new sanctions on Russia as a result of its illegal annexation of four regions of Ukraine.

The US Treasury Department says it is targeting the “militar-industrial complex” behind the war in Ukraine including two international suppliers, three leaders of Russia’s financial infrastructure, immediate family members of some senior Russian officials, and 278 members of Russia’s legislature for enabling the move.

“We will not stand by as Putin fraudulently attempts to annex parts of Ukraine,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

“The Treasury Department and US government are taking sweeping action today to further weaken Russia’s already degraded military industrial complex and undermine its ability to wage its illegal war.”

Yellen adds the US and its allies will not hesitate to take “severe actions” against people and companies inside and outside of Russia “who are complicit in this war and these sham referendums”.

And in another development, in Ukraine, President Zelensky has announced that he is requesting fast-track NATO membership after Putin annexed four Ukrainian regions.

In a Telegram post, he said: “We have already proven our compatibility with Alliance standards. We are taking a decisive step by signing Ukraine’s application for accelerated accession to NATO”

A video of Zelensky’s statement was also posted by the Ukrainian presidency on social media.

Before Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine in February, Moscow was demanding legally binding guarantees that Ukraine would never be admitted to NATO, a US-led military alliance.

It’s been claimed that Russia used this as a pretext, among others, to launch its so-called special military operation.

