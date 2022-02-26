News

Putin to Ukrainian army: Take over power, it’ll be easier to reach agreement with you

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…over 130 dead, more than 300 injured – Ukraine president

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on the Ukrainian military to seize power, he disclosed yesterday during a televised address. Putin told the Ukrainian military that it would be “easier for us to make a deal with you” than with “this gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis”. He accused the Ukrainian leadership of using civilians as “human shields”. “I once again appeal to the military personnel of the armed forces of Ukraine: do not allow neo-Nazis to use your children, wives, and elders as human shields,” he said. “Take power into your own hands. It will be easier for us to reach an agreement.”

The Russian government had also said Putin is ready to send a delegation to Minsk, capital of Belarus, for negotiations with representatives of Ukraine. The development comes after the Russian leader held a phone call with President Xi Jinping of China. Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, said Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus, told the Russian leader he would “create the conditions” for such a summit. The Russian troops, on Friday, entered Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, with missile strikes reported while residents took shelter in underground railway stations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said he was the target of the Russian invasion and vowed not to abandon his country.

Several sanctions have been imposed on Russia by the international community, with several countries asking Putin to end the Ukraine invasion. One of the latest sanctions was from the Council of Europe, which suspended Russia from the continent’s human rights organisation “as a result of the Russian Federation’s armed attack on Ukraine”. The 47-nation council announced yesterday that Russia was suspended with “immediate effect” from the organisation’s committee of ministers and parliamentary assembly. Meanwhile, Zelenskiy has said that more than 130 dead have been recorded, saying that Ukraine has been ‘left alone’ to fight.

Besides the death toll, he said in a video address that more than 300 people were also injured in less than 24 hours of fighting. Zelenskiy also said that 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed so far. “They’re killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It’s foul and will never be forgiven,” Zelenskiy said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

N1.8bn tax issue: Tribunal fixes hearing in JEDC, Plateau revenue board case

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Tax Appeal Tribunal in Jos, has fixed for hearing the tax appeal brought before it by management of Plateau Internal Revenue Service against the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC). The case was mentioned at the sitting of the tribunal yesterday, but had to be adjourned as defence counsel reminded the tribunal that the 30 […]
Health News

Fruits, vegetables ease stress

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Australia said that middleage humans between ages 45-65, eating about 16.5 ounces of fruits and vegetables daily could tackle stress while helping them to stay chill.   These are the results of an Australian study published in the journal ‘Clinical Nutrition’.   Stress is a normal human reaction that happens to everyone. In […]
News Top Stories

Bawa: I’ll reposition EFCC to fight corruption

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…says, ‘I never sold seized assets’ Chairman-designate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, has pledged to reposition the agency to deliver on its core mandate of fighting corruption. Bawa made the pledge while being screened by the members of the upper chamber of the National Assembly. After a two-hour grill, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica