News

Putin: World faces food crisis due to West’s sanctions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia must keep a close eye on its food exports to hostile countries because the West’s sanctions had fomented a global food crisis and spiralling energy prices.

 

The West’s sanctions over Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine have tipped Russia towards its worst economic crisis since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, though Moscow says the global impact of the sanctions could be much more significant, reports Reuters.

 

The Kremlin chief cautioned that higher energy prices combined with a shortage of fertilisers would prompt the West to print money to buy up supplies, leading to food shortages among poorer countries.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Foundation boosts Ogun healthcare with N2.5b grant for Mother, Child Hospital project

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A foundation, Abdul Samad Africa Initiative, has donated N2.5 billion to the Ogun state government for the construction of Mother and Child Unit at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOU) in Sagamu. Presenting a cheque on behalf of the Foundation, at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan Abeokuta, yesterday, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, […]
News

Ogun to create 14,000 new jobs through cotton production

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ogun State government yesterday said it has commenced the cultivation of cotton on a 4,500-hectare of land as part of efforts to revive the textile industry in the country. The project, which was being executed in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Prime Anchor, was expected to provide 14,000 direct and […]
News Top Stories

Technology use in elections has come to stay – INEC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said the deployment of technology in elections was far better than the best manual process and as such, has come to stay in Nigeria. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this while addressing ResidentElectoralCommissioners (RECs), yesterday in Abuja. Yakubu said not only did technology aid a free, fair, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica