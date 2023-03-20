Putin, Xi to discuss plan to end Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin has said he will discuss Xi Jinping’s 12-point plan to “settle the acute crisis in Ukraine”, during a highly anticipated visit to Moscow by the Chinese president.

“We’re always open for a negotiation process,” Putin said, as the leaders called each other “dear friend”.

China released a plan to end the war last month – it includes “ceasing hostilities” and resuming peace talks, reports the BBC.

But on Friday the US warned the peace plan could be a “stalling tactic”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “The world should not be fooled by any tactical move by Russia, supported by China or any other country, to freeze the war on its own terms.”

He added: “Calling for a ceasefire that does not include the removal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory would effectively be supporting the ratification of Russian conquest.”

China’s plan did not specifically say that Russia must withdraw from Ukraine – which Ukraine has insisted as a precondition for any talks.

Instead, it talked of “respecting the sovereignty of all countries”, adding that “all parties must stay rational and exercise restraint” and “gradually de-escalate the situation”.

The plan also condemned the usage of “unilateral sanctions” – seen as a veiled criticism of Ukraine’s allies in the West.

On Monday, a military band gave Xi a warm welcome to Moscow. Putin hailed China for “observing the principles of justice” and pushing for “undivided security for every country”.

In return, Xi told Putin: “Under your strong leadership, Russia has made great strides in its prosperous development. I am confident that the Russian people will continue to give you their firm support.”

Before Xi’s arrival, Putin wrote in China’s People’s Daily newspaper that the two nations would not be weakened by “aggressive” US policy.

Publicly, Ukrainian leaders have been emphasising the common ground they have with China – respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.

But privately, they have been lobbying for a meeting – or telephone call – between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Xi.

The fear in Kyiv is that China’s support for Russia – currently based around technology and trade – might become military, potentially including artillery shells.

Like this: Like Loading...