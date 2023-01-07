News

Putting God first, working with professionals helped me– FCMB founder, Balogun

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The Founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Group, the parent company of First City Monument Bank and City Securities Limited, Otunba Subomi Balogun, has said that having professionals around him and putting God first helped him to scale through the hard times in the banking industry. Balogun also emphasised the importance of praise and thanksgiving, stressing that “what God wants is our dance of praise.” The renowned banker and philanthropist, stated this during this year’s edition of his annual New Year Prayer held at his residence in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State. Balogun, who is also known as the Asiwaju of Christians in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, noted that they could not gather in large number in the last two years because of COVID-19 pandemic, and expressed gratitude to God that they all survived the pandemic and are able to gather again.

“It is not everybody that God gave the grace to see today, so we that are alive should give thanks to God. For two years now we could not gather like this because of Covid-19, but thank God we survived the pandemic. What God wants is our dance of praise,” he said. While speaking with journalists, Balogun ascribed his business successes to God and having professionals around him, adding that though he has resigned from active banking business engagements, he still goes to work three times in a week. He also described himself as an approachable person, and someone that is mentally active despite his age,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

