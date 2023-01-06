Business

Putting God first, working with professionals, helped me – FCMB founder, Balogun

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

The founder of FCMB Group, the parent company of First City Monument Bank and City Securities Limited, Otunba Subomi Balogun, has said that having professionals around him and putting God first helped him to scale through the hard times in the banking industry.
He also emphasised the importance of praise and thanksgiving, stressing that “what God wants is our dance of praise.”
The renowned banker and philanthropist, stated this on Tuesday at this year’s edition of his annual new year prayer, held at his residence in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.
Balogun, who is also known as the Asiwaju of Christians in IJebu Ode, noted that they have not gathered in large numbers since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and was grateful to God that they all survived the pandemic and are able to gather again this year for the New Year prayer.
“It is not everybody that God gave the grace to see today, so we that are alive should give thanks to God. Two years ago we could not gather like this because of COVID-19 but thank God we survived the pandemic. What God wants is our dance of praise,” he said.
While speaking with journalists, Otunba Balogun ascribed his business successes to God and having professionals around him, adding that though he has resigned from active banking business engagements, he still goes to work three times in a week. He also described himself as an approachable person, and someone that is mentally active despite his age.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

AfCFTA: FG targets $50bn intra-Africa export

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Federal Government has said it is targeting an intra-Africa export trade valued at $50 billion annually through the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). This target, government said, is to be achieved by 2035. Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Public Sector Matters, Mr. Francis Anatogu, who disclosed this […]
Business

Nwabunike bags Freight Forwarder of the Decade award

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

National President of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Hon. Tony Iju Nwabunike has been honoured with the “Freight Forwarder of the Decade Award’ at the 2020 edition of the Shipping World Magazine Achievers Awards.   Nwabunike emergence for the award followed massive and overwhelming stakeholders’ votes against other nominees, which was in recognition […]
Business

Quickteller Paypoint empowers more Nigerians

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Quickteller Paypoint, a service under Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services (IFIS), has recruited more agents at locations in Lagos – Agege, Alimosho, Ikorodu and Ajah – in a market activation drive targeted at cities across Nigeria, it announced at the weekend.   According to a press release, while four locations, Agege, Alimosho, Ikorodu and Ajah, have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica