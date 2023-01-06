Putting God first, working with professionals, helped me – FCMB founder, Balogun

The founder of FCMB Group, the parent company of First City Monument Bank and City Securities Limited, Otunba Subomi Balogun, has said that having professionals around him and putting God first helped him to scale through the hard times in the banking industry.

He also emphasised the importance of praise and thanksgiving, stressing that “what God wants is our dance of praise.”

The renowned banker and philanthropist, stated this on Tuesday at this year’s edition of his annual new year prayer, held at his residence in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

Balogun, who is also known as the Asiwaju of Christians in IJebu Ode, noted that they have not gathered in large numbers since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and was grateful to God that they all survived the pandemic and are able to gather again this year for the New Year prayer.

“It is not everybody that God gave the grace to see today, so we that are alive should give thanks to God. Two years ago we could not gather like this because of COVID-19 but thank God we survived the pandemic. What God wants is our dance of praise,” he said.

While speaking with journalists, Otunba Balogun ascribed his business successes to God and having professionals around him, adding that though he has resigned from active banking business engagements, he still goes to work three times in a week. He also described himself as an approachable person, and someone that is mentally active despite his age.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...