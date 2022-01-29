PUWOV apprehends suspected leader of cable theft syndicate in Benin

The Edo State Public Works Volunteers (PUWOV) has apprehended the leader of a suspected armoured cable theft syndicate that has been operating for months within the Benin metropolis. The PUWOV State Commander, Mukhtar Yusuf-Osagie, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, stated that the syndicate specialises in vandalizing and stealing government and private company’s electricity cable in different parts of the metropolis. He said that the suspected syndicate leader was apprehended by the PUWOV team at Ezoti Street, along Airport Road, BeninCity, followingintelligence reports from a resident. Yusuf-Osagie, who charged residents to desist from all forms of criminal activities, reassured that PUWOV will sustain partnership with the government and other security agencies to ensure that Edo is safe and crime-free. According to him, “Our team was recently alerted to the rising incidents of armoured cable theft by a group of suspected criminals, who have been terrorizing the Benin metropolis for several months now.
