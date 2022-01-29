News

PUWOV apprehends suspected leader of cable theft syndicate in Benin

Posted on Author Francis Ogbagu Comment(0)

The Edo State Public Works Volunteers (PUWOV) has apprehended the leader of a suspected armoured cable theft syndicate that has been operating for months within the Benin metropolis. The PUWOV State Commander, Mukhtar Yusuf-Osagie, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, stated that the syndicate specialises in vandalizing and stealing government and private company’s electricity cable in different parts of the metropolis. He said that the suspected syndicate leader was apprehended by the PUWOV team at Ezoti Street, along Airport Road, BeninCity, followingintelligence reports from a resident. Yusuf-Osagie, who charged residents to desist from all forms of criminal activities, reassured that PUWOV will sustain partnership with the government and other security agencies to ensure that Edo is safe and crime-free. According to him, “Our team was recently alerted to the rising incidents of armoured cable theft by a group of suspected criminals, who have been terrorizing the Benin metropolis for several months now.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abia LG poll: Kalu warns ABSIEC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State and Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has reiterated that this party will reject results that do not reflect the people’s will in the December 18 local government election in the state.The Senate Chief Whip and former Abia governor said […]
News

Northern Elders distance selves from alleged #EndSARS killings

Posted on Author Reporter

…accuses Prof. Ango of attempting to instigate ethnic violence Regina Otokpa, Abuja The Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development, has distanced themselves from a statement by Prof. Ango Abdullahi, which claimed that many persons from the North were killed during the #EndSARS protest in the South Eastern part of the country. The elders, who accused Prof. Abdullahi of […]
News

Buhari asks Senate to confirm Alabi as CPC Commissioner

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chukwu David, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday, requested the Senate to confirm the appointment of Mr. Kolawole Oladipupo Alabi as Executive Commissioner, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC). The request was contained in a letter dated April 26, 2021, and read on the floor during plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica