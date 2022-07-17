PVC: Anambra people cry out over inadequate hands, facilities

The snail speed with which officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have displayed in the registration of new potential voters, which according to investigations was attributed to inadequate personnel/data capturing machines is worrying Anambra citizens.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Idemili North State Constituency, Hon Chibuzor Okeke, expressed deep concern that after the intense sensitization and mobilization he embarked on, it was unfair to find out that lack of adequate number officials has continued to throw spanner in the works at the INEC offices.

He said: “We are worried about constant reports of lack of facilities, data-capturing machines and staff to register the people who have been trooping out to be registered for their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).”

He confirmed that since he took up the sensitization for registration for PVC, the awareness rate has multiplied. This, he admitted, was healthy for the polity, as it would enable more right people to be elected.

Hon Okeke, a visibly active and eager young politician who secured the ticket of APC in a landslide victory said he was coming to make a remarkable difference in quality representation for the people

