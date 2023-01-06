News

PVC Collection: INEC Devolves Collection of PVCs to Registration Area/Ward Collation Centers

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Oyo State, Friday announced the devolution of the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) to the 351 Registration Areas/Ward Collation Centers in all the 33 INEC Local Government Area Offices ahead of preparations towards the forthcoming general election in the state.
In a media release by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr. Adeniran Rahmon Tella, the Commissioner said: The exercise commenced from today (yesterday), Friday 6th January to Sunday 15th January, 2023 from 9am to 3pm daily, including Saturdays and Sundays”.
Dr. Tella stated further that: “The exercise is for all eligible valid registrant; those that applied for replacement of lost, damaged or defaced PVCs and those that registered prior to the 2019 General Election and are yet to collect their cards.”
According to the REC, collection of PVCs will revert to all the 33 INEC Local Government Area Offices until January 22, 2023. He, however, implored the electorate “to make good use of the exercise as collection will not be by proxy”, he said.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: I visited IBB for prayers, blessings –Tinubu

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

…says Nigeria needs technology to end insecurity …donates N50m to IDPs Conventional war can’t end insecurity – Gov Sani Bello As part of his consultation to fortify his chances of becoming the president in 2023, Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has disclosed that […]
News

Gombe 2023: Reminding PDP of 2019 miscalculations

Posted on Author Alhaji Mansur Aramide

It’s political transition; it’s another time for contenders and pretenders to storm the hearings of citizenry with both true (in the case of contenders) and false (in the case of pretenders) welfare Programmes in stock if voted into power. While contenders are driven by utmost patriotism to deliver dividends of democracy, pretenders are only rabble-rousers, […]
News

Police outnumber protesters at US Capitol riots rally

Posted on Author Reporter

  A few hundred protesters gathered around the US Capitol on Saturday, for a rally in support of the pro-Trump rioters who ransacked the building on January 6. But the group were easily outnumbered by the police and journalists present. Ahead of the event, police said they had detected “threats of violence” and security was […]

