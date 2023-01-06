PVC Collection: INEC Devolves Collection of PVCs to Registration Area/Ward Collation Centers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Oyo State, Friday announced the devolution of the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) to the 351 Registration Areas/Ward Collation Centers in all the 33 INEC Local Government Area Offices ahead of preparations towards the forthcoming general election in the state.

In a media release by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr. Adeniran Rahmon Tella, the Commissioner said: The exercise commenced from today (yesterday), Friday 6th January to Sunday 15th January, 2023 from 9am to 3pm daily, including Saturdays and Sundays”.

Dr. Tella stated further that: “The exercise is for all eligible valid registrant; those that applied for replacement of lost, damaged or defaced PVCs and those that registered prior to the 2019 General Election and are yet to collect their cards.”

According to the REC, collection of PVCs will revert to all the 33 INEC Local Government Area Offices until January 22, 2023. He, however, implored the electorate “to make good use of the exercise as collection will not be by proxy”, he said.

