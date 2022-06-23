News Top Stories

PVC: INEC to extend registration by 2 months – Reps

Posted on

The House of Representatives has said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has accepted to extend the ongoing continuous voter registration by 60 days in line with a resolution passed by it recently. Chairman of the House Committee on Electoral Matters, Aisha Dukku (APC, Gombe), disclosed this yesterday, while giving an update following the point of order raised by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta). Dukku told the House that her committee had a meeting with the INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, who agreed to comply with the House resolution.

She said: “Mr Speaker, as I earlier told you we met with the INEC Chairman yesterday (Tuesday) based on the referral to our committee we thought it was urgent so we invited INEC and Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, was with us throughout yesterday afternoon and part of what we agreed to was that he has already agreed to extend but for the court injunction he is to appear on June 29.”

“That notwithstanding, he said it has been guaranteed that it has to be extended, and not just extending but also add additionally done during weekends. He has agreed to that and that he is going to make a statement very soon to that effect. “That extension also involves additional machines, additional ad-hoc staff and of course he’s going to collaborate with the security agencies to make sure that that is also done.”

 

