PVC: Kano now second to Delta in registration –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kano office has said that so far a total of 380,582 persons have registered for the collection of Permanent Voters Card (PVCs), making the state only second to Delta State in Nigeria in this regard. This is even as they said that 40 per cent of those who registered for the voter cards registration were found to have registered before. The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Riskuwa Arabi Shehu disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the ongoing voters registration exercise in Kano yesterday.

“As at January 2022, about 40 per cent of those who registered in Kano State were found to have registered before. “This scenario is in all the states of the federation. In fact, there were states that recorded over 50 percent illegal registration,” he said. He said the Commission would continue to enlighten people to understand that the PVCs issued by the commission do not expire.

“There is no need for anybody with his/her PVC to register again because double registration is an offence as clearly enshrined in the Electoral Act 2022,” he said. He said following the upsurge in the number of prospective registrants, especially in the centres located within the metropolitan local government areas and the state office, the Commission had created an additional registration centre at the Sani Abacha Indoor Sports Complex at Kofar Mata. He said adequate arrangements had been concluded to deploy 30 IVED machines and personnel to commence registration of eligible Nigerians from Tuesday, July 5, 2022. On collection of the PVCs, the Commission would continue to encourage all who registered to collect their PVCs in good time at respective local government offices of the Commission.

