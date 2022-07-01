News Top Stories

PVC: Kano now second to Delta in registration –INEC

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comments Off on PVC: Kano now second to Delta in registration –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kano office has said that so far a total of 380,582 persons have registered for the collection of Permanent Voters Card (PVCs), making the state only second to Delta State in Nigeria in this regard. This is even as they said that 40 per cent of those who registered for the voter cards registration were found to have registered before. The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Riskuwa Arabi Shehu disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the ongoing voters registration exercise in Kano yesterday.

“As at January 2022, about 40 per cent of those who registered in Kano State were found to have registered before. “This scenario is in all the states of the federation. In fact, there were states that recorded over 50 percent illegal registration,” he said. He said the Commission would continue to enlighten people to understand that the PVCs issued by the commission do not expire.

“There is no need for anybody with his/her PVC to register again because double registration is an offence as clearly enshrined in the Electoral Act 2022,” he said. He said following the upsurge in the number of prospective registrants, especially in the centres located within the metropolitan local government areas and the state office, the Commission had created an additional registration centre at the Sani Abacha Indoor Sports Complex at Kofar Mata. He said adequate arrangements had been concluded to deploy 30 IVED machines and personnel to commence registration of eligible Nigerians from Tuesday, July 5, 2022. On collection of the PVCs, the Commission would continue to encourage all who registered to collect their PVCs in good time at respective local government offices of the Commission.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nursing & Midwifery Council Of Nigeria Calabar Zonal Office Commissioned By Secretary General /Registrar Of Council Alh. Farouk Umar

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With a strong desire to ensure that CRS continue to stand tall in the health sector of Nigeria, amongst other numerous records breaking achievements of the Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade’s administration through his workaholic and dynamic Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu, the State now has a Zonal Office which will bring core Nursing administration to […]
News

EU-AU Summit: Buhari urges weighty sanctions for unconstitutional leadership changes in Africa

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for weighty sanctions for unconstitutional changes of leadership in Africa. The President made this call on Thursday in Brussels, Belgium, where he called on European leaders as partners in promoting democracy and good governance to lend their weight behind measures put in place by the African Union to stem the […]
News

2023: Omo-Agege declares for Delta gov

Posted on Author Ola James and Gabriel Choba

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo- Agege yesterday officially declared his intention to contest the Delta State governorship election. Omo-Agege declared his ambition at The field of Federal Petroleum university, FUPRE, in Effurun. The All Progressives Congress (APC) legislator said: “This is a testament that we are tired of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and we […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica