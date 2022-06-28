News Top Stories

PVC: Plateau youths, women ‘invade’ registration centres

Posted on Author Musa Pam, JOS Comment(0)

Many youths and women in Plateau State yesterday thronged the various centres to participate in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR). Participating in the CVR will enable them to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and be eligible to vote in the 2023 election. Governor Simon Lalong had declared a twoday holiday to enable civil servants to register. A New Telegraph correspondent, who monitored the registration, observed a large youth and women’s turnout at the various Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regis-  tration points trying to get themselves registered. Also, groups such as Street PVC Registration and Plateau Voters’ Assembly Mega Concert & Conference in collaboration with INEC on Saturday and Sunday organised a massive voter registration under the Secretariat flyover and Mees Palace in Jos. One of the registrants, David Dung, who spoke to New Telegraph in Jos, said he was tired of the condition of the country and needed a change. He said he would vote for the candidate of his choice in the 2023 election. The INEC Head of Unit Network Administration and Cloud Server, Kafas Gideon, said he was impressed by the turnout at the registration centres.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Though acquitted, Trump is guilty of provoking violence at Capitol – Biden

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Joe Biden says even though the US senate acquitted ex-President Donald Trump, the substance of the charge against him is not in dispute. Trump’s supporters on January 6 breached police lines and stormed Capitol Hill, while the congress was sitting to verify Biden’s victory in the November 3 US presidential election. Just before […]
News

2023: NCF, #EndSARS movement adopt ADC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Dr. Ralph Okey Nwosu has said the Nigeria Consultative Forum (NCF), #EndSARS Movement and others have adopted the ADC ahead of the 2023 general election. Nwosu also said the party is in talks with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) with theaimof collaboratinginthe elections. The National Chairman, […]
News

COVID-19: Nigeria now has over 40,000 confirmed cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 555 new Covid-19 infections in 18 states to take the total number of confirmed cases in the country now to 40,532. Over 250,000 people have been tested for the virus in a country of over 200 million people. Lagos remains the epicenter of the disease […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica