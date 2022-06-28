PVC: Plateau youths, women ‘invade’ registration centres

Many youths and women in Plateau State on Monday thronged the various centres to participate in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Taking in the CVR will enable them to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and be eligible to vote in the 2023 election.

Governor Simon Lalong had declared a two-day holiday to enable civil servants to register.

A New Telegraph correspondent, who monitored the registration, observed a large youth and turnout at the various Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) registration points trying to get themselves registered.

Also, groups such as Street PVC Registration and Plateau Voters’ Assembly Mega Concert & Conference in collaboration with INEC on Saturday and Sunday organised a massive voter registration under the Secretariat flyover and Mees Palace in Jos.

One of the registrants, David Dung, who spoke to New Telegraph in Jos, said he was tired of the condition of the country and needed a change.

He said he would vote for the candidate of his choice in the 2023 election.

The INEC Head of Unit Network Administration and Cloud Server, Kafas Gideon, said he was impressed by the turnout at the registration centres.