News

PVC: Sanwo-Olu declares 4 work-free days for workers

Posted on Author Stories: Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

In a bid to encourage Lagos public servants to participate in the ongoing Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) registrations, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared four work-free days for the entire members of the state’s workforce.

The state government disclosed this in a circular no 34 with ref no:CIR/ HOS/22/Vol 1/034 and dated 25th July, 2022, saying that the declaration was to enable them to join other residents in the exercise and secure their voters’ cards ahead 2023 general elections.

The state government said that the four days have been carefully planned to ensure that they all partake in their civic responsibility adding that none of its staff would have reasons not to have completed the exercise within the window provided by the government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the government, different categories of public servants have been fixed to different dates within the window to ensure that governance does shut down completely across the state. In the statement signed by the state’s Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the government said this move by the state government was to ensure that workers were encouraged to perform their civil rights.

The statement said: “It is the Civic responsibility of every citizen to participate in the Electoral process of her country, therefore, all Public Servants are encouraged to partake in the upcoming Year 2023 General Elections.

“Consequently, it is notified for general information that all Public Servants who are yet to register for or collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) from designated INEC Centers are advised do s0 before the deadline date of 30% July, 2022.

“To this end, Mr. Governor has graciously approved a Work-Free Day for Public Servants to enable them to process/ collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) from their respective Local Governments/ Local Council Development Areas. Officers are expected to return back to work with their Voters Card after this exercise.”

 

Hence, the government stressed that staff on grade levels 01, 03, 07, and 15 took off Tuesday, July 26th while grade level 02, 04, 08 and 13 will register today Wednesday July 27th. Also, it noted that tomorrow Thursday 28th July has been reserved for staff on grade levels 05, 09, 12, and 17 while staff in level 06, 10, 14, and 16 will register on Friday, July 29th.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nigeria records over 60, 000 COVID-19 infections with 111 confirmed new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  About 111 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Nigeria in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 60, 103. Nigeria also recorded two deaths on Saturday, the first time in the last six days, to take the fatality toll to 1,115. This is according to […]
News

A’Ibom: Communities send SOS to governor over unsafe drainage channel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some communities in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have appealed to the state government to secure the route of the multi-billion naira drainage project with perimeter fence in order to halt further loss of lives and property in the area. This was as they lauded the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel […]
News

PIB: We demand for 5% for oil bearing communities – Bassey

Posted on Author Clement James

The Senator representing Southern Senatorial District of Cross River State, and Chairman, Cross River State Caucus of the National Assembly, Senator Gershom Bassey has disclosed that Southern Senators demanded five percent for host communities during the debate on the Petroleum Industry Bill. Bassey, who spoke on phone from Abuja, said he was optimistic that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica