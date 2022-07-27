PVC: Sanwo-Olu declares 4 work-free days for workers

In a bid to encourage Lagos public servants to participate in the ongoing Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) registrations, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared four work-free days for the entire members of the state’s workforce.

The state government disclosed this in a circular no 34 with ref no:CIR/ HOS/22/Vol 1/034 and dated 25th July, 2022, saying that the declaration was to enable them to join other residents in the exercise and secure their voters’ cards ahead 2023 general elections.

The state government said that the four days have been carefully planned to ensure that they all partake in their civic responsibility adding that none of its staff would have reasons not to have completed the exercise within the window provided by the government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the government, different categories of public servants have been fixed to different dates within the window to ensure that governance does shut down completely across the state. In the statement signed by the state’s Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the government said this move by the state government was to ensure that workers were encouraged to perform their civil rights.

The statement said: “It is the Civic responsibility of every citizen to participate in the Electoral process of her country, therefore, all Public Servants are encouraged to partake in the upcoming Year 2023 General Elections.

“Consequently, it is notified for general information that all Public Servants who are yet to register for or collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) from designated INEC Centers are advised do s0 before the deadline date of 30% July, 2022.

“To this end, Mr. Governor has graciously approved a Work-Free Day for Public Servants to enable them to process/ collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) from their respective Local Governments/ Local Council Development Areas. Officers are expected to return back to work with their Voters Card after this exercise.”

Hence, the government stressed that staff on grade levels 01, 03, 07, and 15 took off Tuesday, July 26th while grade level 02, 04, 08 and 13 will register today Wednesday July 27th. Also, it noted that tomorrow Thursday 28th July has been reserved for staff on grade levels 05, 09, 12, and 17 while staff in level 06, 10, 14, and 16 will register on Friday, July 29th.

