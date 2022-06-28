PVCs: Bauchi corps members threaten to boycott primary assignment

A number of corps members in Bauchi State have threatened to boycott their Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) if they cannot participate in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Taking part in the CVR will enable them to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and be eligible to vote in the 2023 election.

This came as hundreds of young and old people thronged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Bauchi to register.

Our correspondent, who visited INEC office, reported that most people were seeing stranded outside the gate

The corps members, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that they will embark on “no PVC no PPA”, stressing: “We’ll no longer go to our place of primary assignment until we get our PVCs”.

A corps member, Obodo Ozoemena, from Abia State said: “There’s no room for corps members to be accommodated in the exercise because this is the third time we’re coming here for the registration and we’ve not been allowed.

“We have been at the INEC office since 6:30 am to register as was declared free by the state government but unfortunately we’re not allowed to have access to the office despite we’re corps members.”

Egena Raymond, from Enugu State, lamented the lack of coordination by INEC officials, considering the large number of people wanting to register.

