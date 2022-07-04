News Top Stories

PVCs: Last minute rush liable for crowded centres –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has blamed the general public for what it described as attitude of last-hours-rush to its various offices across local governmentandstateoffices.

 

Thiswasdisclosedduring an exclusive interview with theHeadof VotersEducation and Publicity, Bauchi INEC, Adamu Gojungo, who said the people’s attitude of lasthours- rush was responsible for the crowded population being experienced at some centres across the country.

 

According to him, the people need to be educated to change their attitude on national assignments like this; the situation is not going to change in the country: “The exercise was started since 28th June 2021, but most people were reluctant, sitting at home and we’re here busy waiting for them to be registered.”

 

“However, when they got information of the closing date then you will begin to see them coming in mass and trooping to the centers.”

He appealed to citizens to calm and be patient as INEC is aware of the situation and, hopefully, it will provide an amicable solution to the issue. When asked about the request of additional two months from the INEC, Gojungosaidthatthestateoffice is yet to receive any further directive from the headquarters.

 

He added that the centre attends and registers 200 to 300peopleeverydayaswellas issuingthepermanentvoter’s card to eligible owners. Hecommendedtheefforts andsupportsof thestategovernment, traditional rulers, community leaders, CSOs and security agencies working at their various local government offices towards the success of the exercise in the state

 

