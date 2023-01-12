PVCs: Lawmaker sensitises Badagry residents

The lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Babatunde Hunpe has directed his group, ‘Team Hunpe Independent Campaign Group’ to begin house-to-house sensitization of residents on permanent voters card (PVCs) collection. Hunpe in a statement said the sensitisation campaign was to encourage residents in collecting PVCs in other to exercise their franchise in the coming elections. The lawmaker said though the residents turned out during the weekend to collect the cards, the morale had dropped now.

He said: “I have just held a meeting with my campaign group and some leaders of different communities in Badagry on the need to ensure all residents that registered for new PVCs get it. “We have arranged for vehicles to take them to the venues and back after collecting their PVCs.

“Within the little time that we have, I am sure that every resident of Badagry that registered for the PVCs will be sensitised on the need for them to collect their PVCs. “This is an opportunity for people that are yet to collect their voters’ card in order to cast their votes for all our party’s Candidate in the forthcoming election.” Hunpe said the government had assured Nigerians that elections would hold as scheduled, urging residents to disregard any baseless information at eleven may not be conducted.

