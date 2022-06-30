PVCs: Niger declares public holidays

Niger State Governor Sani Bello has declared today and Friday as public holidays to enable residents to take part in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in order to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, the governor said the two-day holiday will enable civil servants, public office holders and others who lost their PVCs to get new ones. Meanwhile, the state Chairman, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Bulus Yohanna, commended Bello for the development. In a statement by his media aide Daniel Atori, the chairman said the holidays will enable many Christians to register.

