PVCs: Niger declares public holidays

Niger State Governor Sani Bello has declared today and Friday as public holidays to enable residents to take part in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in order to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, the governor said the two-day holiday will enable civil servants, public office holders and others who lost their PVCs to get new ones. Meanwhile, the state Chairman, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Bulus Yohanna, commended Bello for the development. In a statement by his media aide Daniel Atori, the chairman said the holidays will enable many Christians to register.
Related Articles
Artificial pancreas can control diabetes in kids
Scientists in the United States (U.S.) have found that the artificial pancreas system is safe and effective at managing blood sugar levels in kids as young as age six with type 1 diabetes. According to a result of the new study published in the ‘New England Journal of Medicine,’ compared to the control group, those […]
CDC: US has administered 187m doses of COVID-19 vaccines
The United States had administered 187,047,131 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 237,796,105 doses as of Sunday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 183,467,709 doses the CDC said had been administered by April 10, out of 237,791,735 doses delivered, reports Reuters. The agency said 119,242,902 […]
Borno: Boko Haram kills three soldiers, two CJTF members
At least three soldiers and two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) were killed in an ambush by Boko Haram members on Gajiram-Monguno Road, Borno State on Saturday. Others were wounded in the attack. The military personnel and members of the CJTF were on their way to their base at Baga in […]
