News

PVCs: Niger declares public holidays

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Niger State Governor Sani Bello has declared today and Friday as public holidays to enable residents to take part in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in order to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, the governor said the two-day holiday will enable civil servants, public office holders and others who lost their PVCs to get new ones. Meanwhile, the state Chairman, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Bulus Yohanna, commended Bello for the development. In a statement by his media aide Daniel Atori, the chairman said the holidays will enable many Christians to register.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Artificial pancreas can control diabetes in kids

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Scientists in the United States (U.S.) have found that the artificial pancreas system is safe and effective at managing blood sugar levels in kids as young as age six with type 1 diabetes. According to a result of the new study published in the ‘New England Journal of Medicine,’ compared to the control group, those […]
News

CDC: US has administered 187m doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States had administered 187,047,131 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 237,796,105 doses as of Sunday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 183,467,709 doses the CDC said had been administered by April 10, out of 237,791,735 doses delivered, reports Reuters. The agency said 119,242,902 […]
News

Borno: Boko Haram kills three soldiers, two CJTF members

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

At least three soldiers and two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) were killed in an ambush by Boko Haram members on Gajiram-Monguno Road, Borno State on Saturday.   Others were wounded in the attack. The military personnel and members of the CJTF were on their way to their base at Baga in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica