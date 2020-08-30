PWAN Group unveils premier build, sale estate

Africa’s leading real estate network marketing firm, Property World Africa Network otherwise known as PWAN Group, has unleashed it’s maiden build and sale exquisite estate, on the bourgeoning Lekki axis.

Max Court, as it is called is the Group’s answer to all the questions that house owners are asking for, said PWAN Group’s Chairman, Dr. Augustine Ownumere explained at the ground opening of the estate, held recently at Oko Addo, Lagos. He explained that Max Court is a unique blend of 39 apartment housing units consisting of studio houses, one bedroom, two bedroom flats; and 55 semi-detached three-bedroom terrace duplexes and the flagship fourbedroom terrace duplexes with BQs.

Designed to accommodate 84 families Max Courts sits on a little over two hectares of dry land, at Oko Addo, one of Lekki’s prime loca- tions, where flooding is a not an issue and located about three minutes’ drive from Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lagos.

Perfecting the ground opening ceremony, Dr Onwumere, described Max Court as comfort redefined. He said: “We have taken into consideration everything to make residents enjoy the unique ambience of Max Court and live comfortably.

We have fantastic road network, drainages, top notch security and automated gates. We understand that living is not just being in your house, but how you interact with the environment and how relate to the people around you.

“Our independent power plants for round-the-clock electricity supply and sewage treatment plant are all located away from residential area. A specious green area has also been provided for maximum relaxation of Max Court residents in addition to recreational facilities as well as commercial centres or shopping malls.

Your kids also can ride their bikes within the estate without the danger of being knocked down by traffic within the estate.” The real estate heavyweight hopes to sell all the 84 units within four months.

Addressing marketers and PWAN partners at the occasion, Dr. Onwumere said: “It’s gives us great joy to be in front of you today, to do a ground breaking exercise in this estate call Max Court. It is historic in the sense that videos and pictures will always point back to today, when in two years’ time all the houses here will be fully built by God’s Grace.

“Our vision is that within four months, the whole 84 units will already have landlords that have been committed to pay for their choice of housing units in instalments, because the estate is in a good location. We have a new light in our business, this estate is declared open,” he added. Invariably there is an added incentive to excite prospective buyers.

“We are not just offering beautiful houses in a serene environment, but we are also offering the means to own them by providing mortgage facilities through our partners, Home Base Mortgage and a host of others.

“At Max Court estate, a prospective investor can buy a house with as little as N2 million, and one can choose how long he or she wants to pay up for the property of their choice.

The process is without stress, you walk in here, pick your form, make your equity contribution and sign your contract,” Baron Okwuosa, PWAN Max’s Business Development Manager intimated.

While deploying the company’s marketing potentials, the Group’s Managing Director, Dr Jayne Onwumere, urged independent marketers and PWAN Partners, to also aspire to become owners of some of the apartments in Max Court. “You are not just going to sell, you are going to also own.

That is why you are PWAN Business Owners,” she said.

