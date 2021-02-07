News

PWAN Homes gets new Managing Director

It’s a new dawn for Property World Africa Network (PWAN Group) and its numerous clientele, following the appointment of Dr. Julius Olaniyi Oyedemi as new Managing Director (MD) of PWAN Homes. He takes over from Dr. Afam Okonkwo, who is the Group’s Executive Director.

PWAN Homes is the mother of 21 affiliates firms under PWAN Group. Prior to his elevation, Dr Oyedemi was the Managing Director of PWAN Plus, which enjoys the reputation of being the star affiliate under the group.

With his emergency as MD, PWAN Homes, Dr Oyedemi becomes the first among other MDs in the group; and the fourth in command after the Group’s Chairman, Dr Augustine Onwumere and the Group Managing Director (GMD), Dr Mrs Jayne Obioma Onwumere and Group’s Executive Director, Mr Afam Okonkwo.

According to the GMD,” Dr Oyedemi has proven record of enviable accomplishments in Real Estate Development, Business Strategy and Corporate Governance, His marketing fecundity, outstanding training skills and exceptional leadership qualities speak eloquently.”

“Hence, his new appointment is strategically intended to shore up customer satisfaction, which is the hallmark of PWAN Group. His coming will also demystify some existing challenges necessary to usher in a new dawn into every aspect of the group’s operations,” the GMD explained.

Dr Oyedemi is an Electrical/Electronic Engineer from Madonna University, Anambra State. He joined PWAN Group as a Business Development Executive (BDE); he became the MD of PWAN Plus two years later, and rose to become a member of board of Directors of the leading real estate firm within the space of six years.

With sound Information Technology (IT) background, Dr Oyedemi also created a paradise of service in the Nigerian vibrant media industry, having worked in different newspaper houses, including New Telegraph, National Mirror and the Nation newspapers.

“My vision is to transform the entire organisation in 12 months, to an excellent service delivery organisation, he stated; adding: “In my three weeks of assuming office, some positive achievements have been recorded, such as physical allocation in four estate locations. and many more to be announced.

“Our highly esteemed clients should be rest assured that my team and I are here to make them happy customers,” Dr Oyedemi added.

The has several professional certifications to his catch of knowledge. He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Public Diplomacy and Management; and an alumnus of the famous Lagos Business School.

Recently, Dr Oyedemi decorated with the prestigious UN-POLAC Peace Advocate Award, courtesy of the United Nations Positive Livelihood Award Centre (UN-POLAC). He has also, won serial awards for his pacesetting innovations, excellence and impact in the real estate sector.

Some of the awards include the Nigerian Property Merit Award, Real Estate Excellence Award 2017, and the Nigerian Real Estate Industry and African Child Prize for Impacting the Nigerian Child through Real Estate. In 2018, he became the recipient of the prestigious Real Estate Excellence Award for the Most Enterprising Managing Director of the Year.

