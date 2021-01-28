PWAN Max excites taste buds of real estate consumers

…unveils Max Ville Ibadan

The city of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, came alive when PWAN Max, an affiliate of Property World Africa Network (PWAN Group), tickled the taste buds of real estate consumers with the unveiling of Max Ville, its newest exquisite estate, in Ibadan recently.

Speaking at the groundbreaking of Max Ville in Alabata, Moniya area of Ibadan, the Chairman of PWAN Group, Dr Augustine Onwumere, described the housing scheme as PWAN’s answer to questions the many low, middle and high income classes are asking, from real estate developers.

He also explained that the exclusive residential estate is another giant stride carefully deployed to prompt actualisation of PWAN Group’s resolve to drastically reduce the prevailing housing deficit in the country.

The event came on the heel of the launch of a similar exclusive estate, Max assets in Epe area of Lagos State, just two weeks ago. While declaring the estate open to prospective investors, Dr Onwumere also unleashed his team of Engineers, Business Development Managers, Independent Marketers and PBOs to commence immediate construction of prototype structures at the project site as well as market available plots.

“With its proximity to major developmental projects such as Moniya Railway Station, Ibadan Dry Port, Federal Government Housing Scheme, the recently completed Iseyin/Ibadan Expressway and the proposed Akinyele Local Government Layout, Max Ville, Ibadan, is the choice location for wise investors,” said Mr. Franklin Nwaigwe, Team manager PWAN Max.

Onwumere reiterated that ownership of a roof over one’ s head is indeed one of the best things that could happen to anybody on earth. “I want to tell you that by been part of what we are doing here today; you are individually open to attracting God’s blessings of Land ownership.

“There is nothing as good as owning a land because it’s a legacy, You are blessed if you can take possession of Land, And if you are not yet a landlord, because you are here today you will become an own of a plot in the shortest possible time,” Onwumere prayed.

The PWAN boss, however, stressed that landed property should always be preferred area for wise investment over cars or any other luxury item; because according to him, “Land is one thing that constantly appreciates in value; cars depreciates each day it is put to use or visits a mechanics workshop.

“The value of land rises every day. Today, a plot of 600/square meters in Max Ville, Ibadan, costs N1.2 million while 300 square meters plot goes for N600,000. If you wait for another one year, with what we are doing here, more than 15 houses will be standing. That also means added value to the land. The people, who bought one plot at N1.2 million, already will enjoy the added value and quick returns on their investments. So, the earlier one started to invest here the better,” Onwumere said.

Baron Okwuosa, the firm’s project manager, disclosed that Max Ville, Ibadan, is one of the fantastic prototype houses and site services projects that is simultaneously on going in different major cities of the country.

“We are setting up two bedroom, three bedroom fully detached bungalows; and we intend to do this over the next 30 days,” Okwuosa said.

He added: “We also have plans for terrace duplexes, semi-detached duplexes, fully-detached duplexes and apartment duplexes. We want to put into the market, properties, buildings, homes that people can purchase for as low as seven million to ten million naira. In case of already developed houses, prospective investors can actually begin the journey to home ownership with one million naira initial deposit and fifty thousand naira initial deposits, for a plot acquisition.”

“Then spread the balance for as much as two years, eight years interest free installments. We have also arranged for mortgages, which our investors can take advantage of, for as much as twenty years. So, we are putting up all of these options and opportunities for our estimated PBOs, independent marketers and clients out there, to tap into and create a paradise of services for consumers of our unique real estate products,” Okwuasa said.

