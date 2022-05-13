Business

PwC: Africa growing to impose VAT on foreign digital transactions

PwC Africa has said that there is a growing trend to impose VAT on foreign digital transactions, especially by countries favouring unilateral tax measures over the global deal on the taxation of the digital economy. PwC Africa Tax Leader, Taiwo Oyedele, who stated this while presenting the eighth edition of the VAT in Africa Guide – Africa re-emerging, said: “This is not only an emerging source of revenue for the government but also a policy tool.

Therefore, organisations in Africa need to be agile to manage this trend and the inherent challenges that will emerge.” The report noted that the backdrop of renewal informs our theme and purpose of focusing on the re-emergence of African economies and societies which have been affected by the COVID-19.

This edition, which has been compiled by PwC Africa’s indirect tax experts, covers a total of 41 African countries. It is geared towards sharing insight with our clients based on the constantly changing tax environments that can have a significant impact on business operations. Within Africa, many governments continue to focus on expanding the tax net by improving revenue collection through efficient compliance systems and procedures. PwC Africa has observed that revenue authorities also continue to take a keen interest in indirect taxes as part of revenue mobilisation initiatives.

Oyedele, said: “VAT is increasingly coming under focus, given the need for governments across the world, and in Africa, to mobilise revenue in order to balance the budget deficits created during the pandemic. At the same time, the various interventions by monetary authorities have resulted in rising inflation with VAT playing a key role in the pricing of goods and services. ”As we continue to monitor regional changes across the continent, PwC Africa has noted some atypical taxes on certain transaction types.” In Ghana, the government has rolled out an electronic transactions levy (E-levy) of 1.5 per cent on the value of digital transactions above a daily threshold of GH₵100. Similarly, Chad introduced a tax on money transfer effective January 2022, that applies to transactions carried out by any means that leaves a trace.

 

