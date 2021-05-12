PwC: Continuous implementation of budget’ll avert recession

For Nigeria to avert another Covid-19-induced recession, the Federal Government must ensure continuous implementation of the 2021 budget, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria has said. The company gave the advice in a report titled, “Nigeria economic alert: Assessing the 2021 FGN Budget,” obtained by New Telegraph yesterday.

It stated: “Covid-19 has led to a fragile economic growth globally and exposed the domestic economy’s vulnerabilities to external shocks arising from fluctuations in oil prices. While the pandemic presents risks, it nevertheless offers the country another opportunity to diversify its economic base while aggressively pursuing institutional reforms that would drastically reduce the cost of governance and ensure productivity in the public sector. More importantly, relentlessly implementing the 2021 budget will go a long way in averting an impending recession as a result of the pandemic outbreak.”

In the wake of the sharp drop in the price of oil early last year coupled with the devastating impact of the Covid- 19 crisis, the Nigerian economy slipped into recession when it recorded negative growth in Q2 and Q3’20. It, however, exited the recession by posting 0.11 per cent growth in Q4’20. Although the quick exit from recession exceeded forecasts, analysts have warned that the country could grapple with sluggish growth in the near term and that developments in the oil market would as usual determine whether the economy would slip into another recession.

Commenting on how the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for the bulk of FGN revenue) will trend this year, PwC said: “The 2021 budget is based on an oil price benchmark of $40 per barrel and oil production output of 1.86 million barrels per day. “The current global situation may support the realisation of this target, in the short to medium term. For instance, increased rate of vaccinations against COVID-19, the OPEC+ oil production cut, a new United States President, declining U.S. crude inventories, China’s strong economic growth as well as geopolitical tensions in major oil producing countries such as Russia/Ukraine and Israel/Iran are factors driving the recent rally in oil price. “Market analysts and global energy organisations are projecting relatively strong crude oil demand, as economic activities commence in many countries.

In a recently released report, OPEC increased its global oil demand projection by about 190,000 bpd while the International Energy Agency (IEA) ramped up projections by 230,000 bpd. “As of April 16, 2021, the Bonny Light price traded slightly above $65 per barrel, higher than the $40 per barrel benchmarked in the 2021 budget. Nigeria will have to shed off about 313,000 bpd for the first half of 2021 in line with OPEC+ cut agreement to stabilise global oil prices. While this cut has already been factored into the oil production benchmark of 1.86 mbpd, the potential challenge lies in the possibility of another cut, should the other variants of the COVID-19 virus become more pronounced, and certain countries impose another lockdown.

For instance, as at April 16, 2021, a new variant referred to as a double mutation, has resulted in India reporting more than 14.5 million COVID cases and over 175,600 fatalities so far. As a result, Nigeria’s fiscal space could be tightened, if these weak sentiments prevail.”

Like this: Like Loading...