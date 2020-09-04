PWC: COVID-19 causes biggest disruption to Nigeria’s economy

Partner, West Africa Financial Services of PricehouseWaterCooper (PwC), Dr. Andrew Nevin, has disclosed that COVID- 19 has caused the biggest economic disruptions ever experienced in Nigerian economy post-independence with about 33 sectors of the economy already declining into partial recession. Nevin, who made this in his ‘Assessment of Government’s Economic Interventions and Way Forward,’ made availabe to New Telegraph said that as things stand right now in the economy, it is only 13 sectors that are sustaining the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) marginally.

He identified the biggest hit among the sectors in Nigeria as oil and gas, manufacturing, hospitality, services, aviation, health and real estate, among others, with the impending effect already being felt in the economy. Nevin said: “The pandemic had caused the greatest economic disruptions ever experienced with 33 sectors of the Nigerian economy declining and 13 sectors growing.” According to him, “declining oil revenue, which led to declining oil taxes, does not bid well for the 2020 budget implementation.”

Nevin, however, said reports indicated that the nation held at least $300 billion or as much as $900 billion dead capital in residential real estate and agricultural land alone, which is now a setback for investors in the country’s real estate sector.

“As a result, there is no better time than now to unlock the potential and harness this capital for wealth creation and economic growth post COVID-19,” he said. He appealed to government to unlock dead capital, optimise assets, reduce corruption and leakage and prioritise expenses to focus on human capital development and critical infrastructure.

“Government needs to cut waste and leverage digitalisation to build a trail for data to expand tax base. “There should be no new taxes, no higher rates and no additional compliance burdens on businesses and consumers alike. “Businesses must rethink competitive advantage and up skill for agility to mitigate the impact of the pandemic,” he said. Nevin said that foreign investors were apprehensive, as risks to domestic economy are heightened. “Developing economies are on the back foot as interventions yield marginal benefits on the back of declining revenue flows,” he said.

On the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan, Nevin said that the contents were expected to be effective in long term space as they would take years to manifest. He, therefore, recommended the restructuring of fiscal plans, especially spending on nonessential projects, adding that aggressive promotion of peace and tranquillity across the country to attract potential capital should be encouraged. “Government also needs to carefully manage the risk of debt traps that can result from increasing debts accumulation.

They must also put in place framework that ensures transparency and accountability across ministries, departments and agencies,” he said. He listed liquidity, safety of personnel and infrastructure to work from home as top three challenges facing businesses during COVID- 19. To him, the fiscal policy responses by government resulted in varying responses by Nigerian businesses. He advised that for business sustainability, entrepreneurs are to think long term by engaging good ethics and trust values with employees, customers and regulatory agencies.

