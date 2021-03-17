Business

PwC: Fx scarcity, others may disrupt economic recovery

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria has highlighted what it describes as “significant downside risks” that could disrupt the nation’s economic recovery. According to the firm’s “Nigeria economic alert” report, which focuses on the country’s Q4’20 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), although the country exited recession during the period, foreign exchange illiquidity, widespread insecurity, another wave of Covid-19 and the OPEC+ agreement have the potential to disrupt its economic recovery.

For instance, on foreign exchange illiquidity, PwC stated: “With a weak trade base anchored mainly on crude oil exports, the prospect of attaining enough foreign exchange inflows to stabilise the value of the domestic currency remains austere. The continued susceptibility of the domestic economy to oil price fluctuations and its pass-through effect on exchange rate and inflation rate are key risks that could upturn the country’s recovery.” Similarly, on the risks to economic recovery posed by the country’s current security crisis, the firm said: “Nigeria’s security architecture is facing multiple challenges ranging from armed robbery, herders-farmers clashes, kidnapping, insurgencies in the North East, ethnoreligious tensions, among others.

“The ongoing security threats across the country are risk factors that could potentially dampen economic activities, weaken business sentiments, inhibit foreign investment inflow and wipe out the economic gain garnered over the last 2 quarters. For instance, the insecurity has led to food shortages, which in turn have driven food prices up.”

